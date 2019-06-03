Calamos Launches Small Cap Growth Strategy

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments®*, a global investment management firm, announced today the launch of the Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund (CTSIX) and the related completion of the firm's acquisition of Timpani Capital Management, a boutique small- and smid-cap investment manager based in Milwaukee.

The previously announced transaction has closed following the fulfilment of applicable regulatory and customary closing conditions, including mutual fund shareholder approvals. The newly named Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund will maintain its investment team and track record of more than eight years, alongside the Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Strategy, a separately managed account offering with a track record of more than 11 years.

Timpani co-founder Brandon M. Nelson and his investment team joined Calamos Investments upon the transaction's close. Nelson, with more than 22 years of investment experience, will along with his team employ the same investment approach, combining fundamental analysis with a value-added sell discipline based on behavioral finance concepts, an approach deployed by Timpani since its founding. The team will remain based in Milwaukee.

"Given our legacy as active growth managers, we are thrilled to welcome Brandon and his team," said John P. Calamos, Sr., Founder and Global Chief Investment Officer of Calamos Investments. "With its track record and tenured investment team, we believe the Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund will be an outstanding extension of our growth equity platform."

John Koudounis, Chief Executive Officer of Calamos Investments, stated, "With more than 30% growth in AUM since 2017, our strategic growth plan continues to show results, centering on innovative active management and a commitment to deliver results for clients. Our growth is founded on investors' recognizing the potential benefits of active management in navigating difficult markets and, as the Calamos Timpani Small Cap Growth Fund's track record bears out, identifying opportunities for outperformance."

Nelson said, "The resources, expertise and renown of a firm such as Calamos will enhance our ability to serve clients while our investment team remains focused on managing assets. We are proud to be part of Calamos' heritage of high-conviction growth investing and putting clients first."

For more information, visit www.calamos.com.

About Calamos

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, and equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York, San Francisco, and the Miami area. For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

*Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

SOURCE Calamos Investments

Related Links

http://www.calamos.com

