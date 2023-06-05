Calamos Wealth Management expands capabilities with addition of Chief Investment Officer and Chief Wealth Strategist

Calamos Investments

05 Jun, 2023, 11:46 ET

METRO CHICAGO, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamos Investments announced the addition of two senior executives to further provide Calamos Wealth Management clients with sophisticated portfolio strategies and customized wealth management solutions. Jon Adams joins as SVP Chief Investment Officer, Wealth Management and John Campbell joins as SVP Chief Wealth Strategist, Head of Wealth Planning and Trust Services. Based in metro Chicago, the pair will report to Joe Weidenbach, who was hired as Head of Calamos Wealth Management in October 2022.

"As part of our strategic growth strategy, we continue to invest deeply in our Wealth Management business," said John Koudounis, President and CEO of Calamos Investments. "I'm confident that Jon and John will provide additional firepower to our leadership team so that we can provide our trusted and sophisticated clients the solutions needed to address their most complex planning challenges."

Adams, a CFA with more than two decades of investment experience in multi-asset portfolio management, was most recently in the "Global Wealth at Work" vertical of Citi Private Bank, where he was responsible for the delivery of comprehensive investment strategies.

Campbell, a J.D. whose professional experience includes business and corporate law, investment banking, complex estate planning, and advanced wealth structuring strategies for high-net-worth business owners, joins from U.S. Bank Private Wealth Management.

"It is critical for our clients to have the best insights when it comes to building and protecting their wealth in the markets and optimizing it with sophisticated wealth planning solutions and trusts," said Weidenbach. "I know that Jon and John will deliver significant leadership expertise to the entire firm, which we continue to nurture and grow by adding multiple wealth consultants in our offices around the country."

"Calamos was founded as a wealth management firm and it has remained an important and growing part of our business since," said Calamos Founder, Chairman, and Global Chief Investment Officer, John P. Calamos Sr. "I'm pleased to welcome these investment and wealth management leaders to the team and am confident our clients will benefit from their expertise in building enduring portfolios and delivering on advanced wealth planning solutions."

About Calamos Investments

Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies, including alternatives, multi-asset, convertible, fixed income, equity and sustainable equity. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, ETFs and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. The firm is headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Milwaukee, Portland (Oregon) and the Miami area. For more information, please visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Calamos, on Instagram @calamos_investments or at www.calamos.com.

Calamos Investments LLC, referred to herein as Calamos Investments®, is a financial services company offering such services through its subsidiaries: Calamos Advisors LLC, Calamos Wealth Management LLC, Calamos Investments LLP and Calamos Financial Services LLC.

