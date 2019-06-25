CalAmp and Dogo Informatique Partner to Accelerate Fleet and Supply Chain Migration to 3G & 4G Networks Across Latin America

As a world-leading trade hub, Mexico has struggled with supply chain challenges, namely security and a fragmented distribution infrastructure. As major carriers move to shut down 2G networks across Mexico and Latin America, CalAmp and Dogo Informatique are teaming to deliver access to next-generation 3G and 4G networks providing higher speeds, increased reliability and more secure cellular connectivity. CalAmp's telematics device and supply chain technology will support a broad range of applications, from fleet management and cold chain visibility for food and beverage transport, to stolen asset recovery and risk mitigation.

"Providing our customers with access to CalAmp's full portfolio of software, devices and services dramatically increases our ability to deliver advanced telematics solutions to our broad customer base across Latin America," said Maria Laura Osuna, business developer for Dogo Informatique. "By collaborating with CalAmp, we are able to provide major enterprises like CTTMX with best-in-class supply chain and fleet management technologies along with our 24/7 technical support, financing and expanded inventory."

CTTMX , a Dogo Informatique customer and one of the largest providers of vehicle fleet tracking and logistics in Mexico and Central America, is leveraging CalAmp's intelligent telematics devices and smart sensors to migrate their fleet operations from 2G to 3G and 4G networks. A total of 20 thousand fleet vehicles will be integrated with CalAmp's 3G and 4G telematics technology to improve efficiency, reliability and supply chain management capabilities, from point-of-pack at the manufacturer to last mile distribution through shipping providers.

"By working with Dogo and CalAmp, we can now deliver the most advanced supply chain and cold chain services to our enterprise customers to ensure the safety of their assets and compliance with the latest regulations," said Agustin Rodriguez Zazueta, chief operating officer for CTTMX.

"This partnership is an exciting opportunity for CalAmp to support mobile IoT expansion across Latin America," said Carl Burrow, senior vice president of global sales for CalAmp. "Our goal with Dogo Informatique is to demonstrate that the transition to next-generation networks doesn't have to be painful for their customers and is absolutely essential to help ensure a secure and reliable supply chain and efficient fleet management. There are a variety of challenges that fleet managers, insurers and rental companies face daily, and 3G & 4G IoT can help enable more effective solutions."

About Dogo Informatique

Dogo Informatique is a developer of the TRM System aimed at tracking vehicles and stationary assets, as well as personal tracking. We have a portfolio of services and products of our own, as well as the representation of other applications and equipment that allow us to meet their market focus including supply chain, logistics and asset security.

About CTTMX

CTTMX's core business is fulfillment of cold chain custody overseas, telemetry and logistic solutions, and transportation security advisory. We are the only company in Latin America certified by USDA (Department of Agriculture of the United States of America). The technology and information we offer is certified and backed with the highest levels of trust in the market. We are a group of companies with presence in Mexico, USA, Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, CalAmp logo and LoJack are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

