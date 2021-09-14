CalAmp and Hyundai Translead Launch Open Platform Smart Trailer Solution to Drive Efficient & Safe Trailer Operations

Hyundai Translead, the leading manufacturer of dry and refrigerated trailers in North America, produced 66,097 trailers in 2019. Now with the availability of this ground-breaking solution, transportation and logistics can be reimagined to drive greater operational efficiencies at a time when supply chains, trailers and other critical components are deeply constrained.

Unlike conventional trailer management solutions, this open platform smart trailer solution provides trucking companies with granular visibility into their trailer health and utilization. By seamlessly integrating an eco-system of industry-leading sensors with CalAmp's smart trailer solar gateway and CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC), fleet operators can visualize trailer location, health, and usage through the CalAmp iOn™ web application. Alternatively, they can pull these data insights into their existing enterprise management systems by using industry standard Application Programming Interface (APIs) to further streamline their operations.

CalAmp's edge-to-cloud platform is factory-installed on Hyundai Translead trailers providing reliable business-critical intelligence about every element of a trailer, from tires and wheels to door status and the high-value cargo inside. It gives operations managers and other stakeholders total awareness of their trailers and cargo while on the road or in the yard.

Some of the initial data insights enabled through the HT LinkSense and CalAmp smart trailer solution include:

Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) : Using accurate tire pressure sensors, fleet managers can prevent blowouts by monitoring the tire pressure of each trailer in real-time and receive alerts when the tire pressure dips below pre-set thresholds.

: Using accurate tire pressure sensors, fleet managers can prevent blowouts by monitoring the tire pressure of each trailer in real-time and receive alerts when the tire pressure dips below pre-set thresholds. Wheel End Temperature Systems (WETS) : WETS detect and monitor the temperature of the wheels on a trailer and will notify drivers when these temperature levels become unsafe which can lead to the tire becoming dislodged.

: WETS detect and monitor the temperature of the wheels on a trailer and will notify drivers when these temperature levels become unsafe which can lead to the tire becoming dislodged. Door Open/Close Sensing: Operations managers can closely monitor the opening and closing of trailer doors, including the timing and location of each event, which can be critical for those carrying perishable cargo.

Operations managers can closely monitor the opening and closing of trailer doors, including the timing and location of each event, which can be critical for those carrying perishable cargo. Cargo Sensing: Using precise ultrasonic sensor technology, trucking companies can monitor trailer capacity and shipment distribution before loading to maximize trailer utilization. This allows them to optimize cargo distribution for maximum safety and efficiency, particularly for large fleets.

Additional sensing capabilities will be added through OEM sensor vendors to enable visibility across all trailer elements such as air disc brake pad wear, smart brake chamber, light out detection, weight and more.

"Fleet managers rely on a multitude of sensors and telematics devices to manage their transportation and logistics operations. Trailer management systems currently on the market operate under closed platforms that limit the capture of data insights to proprietary sensors and telematics systems, resulting in fragmented processes and limiting fleet visibility," said Sean Kenney, chief sales officer of Hyundai Translead. "Along with CalAmp, we recognized the need for a solution that could break down these silos of information and with HT LinkSense, open more opportunities for full fleet connectivity and greater operational efficiency."

The CalAmp edge-to-cloud smart trailer platform available through Hyundai Translead will pave the way for expanded aftermarket smart trailer solutions through CalAmp's full portfolio of Global Transportation & Logistics solutions.

"Working closely with Hyundai Translead, we've eliminated the barriers to real-time trailer and cargo visibility with this new open platform solution. By enabling universal connectivity through a network of industry-leading OEM sensor partners, we're providing a single source of visibility so fleet managers can drive greater operational efficiency while making roads safer for all drivers," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management, CalAmp. "We will continue to deliver connected intelligence with our after-market smart trailer solutions that will further expand visibility to a broader array of vital assets and help our customers transform their businesses in meaningful ways."

About Hyundai Translead

Hyundai Translead is the leading van trailer manufacturer in North America. The company manufactures dry and refrigerated van trailers as well as flatbeds, chassis, and dollies. Founded in 1989, Hyundai Translead is 100% owned by Hyundai Motor Group and is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.hyundaitranslead.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

