CalAmp and Pallet Alliance Partner to Provide the Industry's First IoT-Enabled Wooden Pallet System for Greater Supply Chain and Logistics Visibility

IRVINE, Calif. and CARRBORO, N.C., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, is partnering with Pallet Alliance, a leading innovator in holistic pallet management programs. This partnership will allow multi-site manufacturing companies to leverage IntelliPallet™, the industry's first turnkey, IoT-enabled platform and supply chain managed service integrated with wooden pallets. Employing CalAmp iOn Tags™, gateways and the CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC)™, multinational enterprises challenged with managing hundreds of thousands of pallets will be able to integrate this subscriber-based telematics solution to enable more sustainable, secure and efficient tracking of shipments and assets.

By integrating CalAmp's iOn Tags with wooden pallets, enterprises can now access location and environmental data on assets in transit all over the world from the point of pack to the final destination via a CalAmp telematics gateway and the CTC. Pallet Alliance and CalAmp are increasing global supply chain visibility, eliminating tracking blind spots, reducing the potential for theft while also minimizing spoilage as products travel across sea, land, and air.

"Not only will our iOn Tags and gateways help corporations monitor shipment departures and arrivals, but access to our CTC information dashboard will also provide environmental conditions and data analyses to ensure optimal shipment control," said Jeff Newman, vice president of supply chain visibility solutions at CalAmp. "In today's connected economy, there is no reason for a company not to have point-to-point traceability about the location and conditions of their valuable assets throughout the shipment process, from the first mile to the last. Smart pallets enable more efficient business operations that help maintain product quality and maximize revenue potential."

The IntelliPallet system employs CalAmp telematics technology and AT&T mobile connectivity enabling Pallet Alliance to provide a range of pallet tracking options that deliver precise in-transit data for point-to-point traceability and monitoring for warehouses, manufacturing facilities, retail distribution points and shipping routes. Developed through extensive laboratory and field testing as well as proven through more than a year of real-world use, the patent-pending integration is virtually undetectable when installed.

Pallet Alliance's success integrating CalAmp's advanced telematics technology with wooden pallets eliminates the need to convert to alternate materials. Wooden pallets are significantly more economical and sustainable than engineered alternatives, and can be easily configured for specific customer requirements. With Pallet Alliance and CalAmp's IntelliPallet platform service, monitoring compliance, handling and environmental changes can now be more effectively managed by making more informed decisions based on real-time supply chain insights.

"The ability to integrate end-to-end IoT connectivity with customers' existing pallet systems will transform the logistics industry," said Mike Jones, a principal at Pallet Alliance. "Customers can implement location and data services without abandoning their wooden pallet systems, avoiding the added expense and limitations resulting from converting to plastic or composite pallets, not to mention the other required infrastructure investments."

About Pallet Alliance

Pallet Alliance, Inc. is an innovative leader in the design and implementation of national pallet management programs for large, multi-site manufacturing companies. Working collaboratively with customers to employ a holistic approach that combines manufacturing, pallet, and market expertise to identify and eliminate the factors that drive cost reduction by optimizing the product-process interface with knowledgeable, industry-specific pallet management systems. For more information, visit www.tpai.com, e-mail solutions@tpai.com, or call 919.442.1400.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

