CalAmp And Road Safety Leaders Meet To Accelerate Tech-Enabled Partnerships To Save Lives

The Being Bold Through Tech-Enabled Partnerships thought leadership panel will take place on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at the Together for Safer Roads (TSR) annual membership meeting and will be moderated by Robin Chase, Co-Founder and Former CEO of Zipcar. Panelists will include:

Shailen Bhatt , President & CEO, ITS America

, President & CEO, ITS America Michael Burdiek , President & Chief Executive Officer, CalAmp

, President & Chief Executive Officer, CalAmp Brian Greaves , Product Management, AT&T IoT Solutions

, Product Management, AT&T IoT Solutions Representative from the City of New York

"Government agencies and transportation safety organizations have the daunting task of addressing serious road safety challenges that directly impact government workforces and the evolving driver and driverless roadway environment," said Michael Burdiek, president and chief executive officer for CalAmp. "There is a tremendous opportunity to drive synergy between public sector agencies and private technology companies dedicated to distracted driving avoidance solutions and advancing post-crash response, along with other road safety technologies that can improve mobility and save lives."

"The goal of the tech-enabled partnerships panel is to bring together leaders from public and private institutions to open up a dialogue on how they can collaborate to accelerate the adoption of road safety technologies," said David Braunstein, president of TSR. "By bringing together leaders from both sectors, we'll look to inspire new ways to think about how we can work together to advance the deployment of intelligent mobility solutions and move the needle closer to the vision of zero deaths on the world's roads."

Together for Safer Roads (TSR) is an innovative coalition that brings together global private sector companies, across industries, to collaborate on improving road safety and reducing deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes globally. TSR brings together members' best practices, global networks, data, and technical expertise to focus on five areas that will make the greatest impact globally and within local communities. These focus areas align with the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety's Five Pillars by developing programs to address issues in road safety management, safer roads and mobility, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response. TSR's current members include AB InBev, Abertis, AIG, AT&T, CalAmp, Ericsson, GM, iHeartMedia, Octo Telematics, PepsiCo, Republic Services, Ryder, UPS, and Walmart. Learn more at www.togetherforsaferroads.org. Connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

