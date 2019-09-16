CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2020 second quarter results after the market close on Thursday, September 26, 2019.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on September 26, 2019 to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-868-3300 (+1-918-398-8110 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 2990451. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 and entering the Conference ID# 2990451. The audio replay will be available through October 3, 2019.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

