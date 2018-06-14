CalAmp Announces Details of Annual Stockholders Meeting

The matters to be voted on at the meeting are set forth in CalAmp's proxy statement, which was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, June 1, 2018 will be entitled to vote at the meeting. Instructions on how to vote are included in the Notice of Internet Availability of proxy materials mailed to stockholders commencing June 14, 2018 and in the proxy materials that are available electronically pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Notice and Access rules.

Interested parties who are not stockholders will be able to listen to, but not participate in, the stockholder meeting through the same virtual shareholder meeting site by logging in and registering as a guest. Stockholders and guests can find the link to the meeting at CalAmp's investor relations website (https://investor.calamp.com) or directly via www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/calamp2018. An archive of the webcast will be available for replay beginning 24 hours after the meeting. Please allow at least 10 minutes prior to the event to visit the site and download the necessary software to listen to the webcast.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-announces-details-of-annual-stockholders-meeting-300666771.html

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

