CalAmp Announces the Repurchase of $84.9 million of 1.625% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes due May 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, today announced that the Company repurchased $84.9 million in aggregate principal amount of its 1.625% Convertible Senior Notes due in May 2020, plus accrued interest of $0.6 million. The repurchase was completed with cash on hand through privately-negotiated transactions and following the closing, approximately $37.6 million in aggregate principal amount of Notes will remain outstanding as current debt.

"Given the upcoming maturity date of our Notes and the relatively low short-term yields available on cash investments, we were delighted to take advantage of this opportunity to leverage our strong balance sheet and repurchase these Notes with an economic benefit to our shareholders," said Michael Burdiek, CalAmp's president and chief executive officer.

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge.

