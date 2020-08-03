CalAmp Appoints Amal Johnson to Chair CalAmp Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced Amal M. Johnson has been appointed to Chair of the CalAmp Board of Directors. Johnson has sat on the board for nearly seven years and will be replacing A.J. "Bert" Moyer who was appointed Chair of the Board in July 2013. Johnson is the company's first female Chair over its 39 years in business.

"We are delighted to appoint Amal as Chair of our Board. We're wholly confident in Amal's business acumen and expertise in enterprise SaaS solutions to continue to guide the company forward both in growth and innovation," commented Jeff Gardner, President and CEO of CalAmp. "Over the past seven years, Amal has proven to be a trusted advisor and irreplaceable member through her extensive financial and business expertise and we look forward to seeing her leadership advancing our strategy to drive our markets forward."

"I am honored and humbled to be appointed Chair of the CalAmp Board of Directors," said Johnson. "In 2013 when I joined the Board, I've experienced the excitement of CalAmp's leadership within the global connected economy and I look forward to driving the company's continued growth as we help our businesses worldwide understand the transformational benefits of ubiquitous connectivity, data in motion and intelligence at the edge."

"I can't think of a better successor to chair our Board," said Bert Moyer, CalAmp's previous Chair of the Board. "Amal has led technology companies across diverse industries and she is uniquely qualified to guide CalAmp to deliver the best solutions and services for our customers. The CalAmp Board and executives will also benefit from Amal's insights and perspectives as we advance our SaaS strategy to drive profitable growth and global expansion. I'll remain on the Board for another year to aid her in any way I can."

Johnson joined CalAmp as a director in December 2013. Additionally, she currently serves on the boards of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. and Essex Property Trust, Inc. Johnson previously served as a Director of Mellanox Technologies until its sale and as Executive Chairman at Author-it, a software platform for creating, maintaining, and distributing single-sourced content. She also led MarketTools, a privately held SaaS company, as CEO from 2005 to 2008 and thereafter as Chairman until the company was acquired in January 2012.

