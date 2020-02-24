CalAmp Awarded 2019 IoT Excellence Award

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, and its subsidiary Synovia Solutions, LLC (Synovia) have won the 2019 IoT Evolution IoT Excellence Award presented by TMC and Crossfire Media, for its Here Comes The Bus® app and Fleet Technology.

The 2019 IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products and services that support the availability of information deduced, inferred or directly gathered from sensors, systems and other inputs, so that better business and personal decisions can be made.

Launched in 2015 by CalAmp's wholly-owned subsidiary, Synovia, Here Comes The Bus is an award-winning, parent-endorsed mobile app that highlights the tremendous power IoT technology represents for solving long-standing, real-world problems in a fresh, yet familiar, way. The app marries powerful GPS and real-time data insights from CalAmp's installed telematics devices with Synovia's customer-driven software to deliver timely school bus location and notification alerts to parents via email or text. Here Comes The Bus recently exceeded two million registered users and is used by more than 300 school districts across North America.

"CalAmp is actively involved in using IoT to improve road safety and bring peace of mind to drivers and their passengers," said Michael Burdiek, CEO of CalAmp. "With the Here Comes The Bus mobile app, we're helping to create a safer environment for children, while providing an invaluable logistical resource for parents and school administrators."

In addition to the Here Comes The Bus app, the CalAmp iOn™ fleet management service helps governments manage their resources and increase fleet accountability, efficiency and asset reliability. By using this CalAmp GPS-based telematics solution, government agencies are leveraging innovative and progressive transportation technology that not only delivers better municipal services to the citizenry, but also dramatically improves road safety.

"Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 IoT Excellence Award," said Carl Ford CEO of Crossfire Media. "The recipients have demonstrated excellence and represent leaders in the IoT industry. We look forward to seeing their future endeavors."

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector, worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

SOURCE CalAmp

