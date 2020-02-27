CalAmp Awarded 2020 Global Mobile Award For Here Comes The Bus®

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, and its subsidiary Synovia Solutions have won the 2020 Global Mobile Award (GLOMO) in the Best Mobile Service for the Connected Life category presented by the GSMA for the Here Comes The Bus® mobile app.

Earlier this week, CalAmp and Synovia Solutions won the IoT Excellence Award for Here Comes The Bus as the companies continue to be recognized for their commitment to creating technology for the connected life. The 2020 Global Mobile Awards is one of the world's most respected, established and coveted awards for mobile communications.

"Our congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the GSMA's GLOMO Awards 2020," said John Hoffman, CEO, GSMA Ltd. "The GLOMO's are a testament to the incredible innovation and ingenuity shaping our industry and it is truly an outstanding achievement to have been selected by our esteemed judging panels. We thank all of our entrants, judges, sponsors and partners for supporting the 2020 GLOMO's."

"This is a simple concept that delivers a huge amount of value to its users, alleviates pain points, increases efficiency – and provides interesting ideas on how the service might develop," commented GLOMO Judges.

Launched in 2015 by CalAmp's wholly-owned subsidiary, Synovia Solutions, LLC, Here Comes The Bus is an award-winning, parent-endorsed mobile app that highlights the tremendous power Internet of Things (IoT) technology represents for solving long-standing, real-world problems in a fresh, yet familiar, way. The app marries powerful GPS and real-time data insights from CalAmp's installed telematics devices with Synovia Solutions' customer-driven software to deliver timely school bus location and notification alerts to parents via email or text. Here Comes The Bus recently exceeded two million registered users and is used by more than 300 school districts across North America.

"Winning a Global Mobile Award for our Here Comes The Bus app from the GSMA reminds us of the importance leveraging the power of telematics services is to keeping families safe and secure," said Michael Burdiek, CEO of CalAmp. "By giving parents the ability to monitor their child's school bus pick-up and drop-off activity, we provide them with peace of mind knowing their children are safe. This is a fundamental pillar of our focused campaign to improve road safety in North America and we look forward to expanding the Here Comes The Bus service capabilities in the days ahead."

Globally, there are more than 9 billion mobile connections (GSMA Intelligence, July 2019). Mobile technology now affects the everyday lives of over 5 billion people. Networks and technology are at the epicenter of mobile innovation, and this category recognizes companies that are revolutionizing the capabilities and reach of mobile and digital technology. For further information on the GLOMO Awards please visit https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/global-mobile-awards/.

About the GSMA

The GSMA represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide, uniting more than 750 operators and nearly 400 companies in the broader mobile ecosystem, including handset and device makers, software companies, equipment providers and internet companies, as well as organisations in adjacent industry sectors. The GSMA also produces the industry-leading MWC events held annually in Barcelona, Los Angeles and Shanghai, as well as the Mobile 360 Series of regional conferences. For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, CalAmp logo and Here Comes The Bus are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

