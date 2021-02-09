CalAmp Bus Guardian Honored with 2020 IoT Excellence Award

Bus Guardian , developed by CalAmp subsidiary Synovia Solutions , is a powerful combination of CalAmp's hardware, software and telematics technology that delivers contact tracing, driver wellness checks and hygiene verification to help schools more intelligently, and safely, manage the student transportation challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bus Guardian contact tracing solution allows school administrators to create instant reports around each student's bus ridership history. These reports distinguish who rode a bus during the same time as potentially infected students as well as those who rode the same bus at different times. This information is critical in common situations where a bus serves different routes during different time periods of the same day.

Bus Guardian is trusted by more than 200 school districts across the country.

"Safety and peace of mind have always been at the heart of our technology and it's gratifying to know we were able to creatively evolve during this pandemic to deliver a new kind of safety solution for our customers," stated Jeff Gardner, CEO at CalAmp. "We are a leader in school bus safety technology and will continue to innovate our software, hardware and support to deliver solutions that keep students, drivers and communities safe and deliver peace of mind to parents."

The 2020 IoT Excellence Award honors innovative products that support the availability of information being deduced, inferred and directly gathered from sensors, systems and anything else that is supporting better business and personal decisions.

The iconic yellow school bus is the nation's most widely used form of public transit with approximately 25 million daily riders prior to the pandemic. Synovia's GPS-powered fleet tracking technology is equipped on more than 100,000 of the roughly 500,000 school buses in the United States.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Bus Guardian with an IoT Excellence Award for its excellence in innovation," said Carl Ford, CEO & Community Developer, Crossfire Media. "As a leader in this rapidly evolving industry, I look forward to seeing CalAmp's future successes."

About Crossfire Media

Crossfire Media is an integrated marketing company with a core focus on future trends in technology. We service communities of interest with conferences, tradeshows, webinars and newsletters. Crossfire Media has a partnership with Technology Marketing Corporation (TMC) to produce events and websites related to disruptive technologies. Crossfire Media is a division of Crossfire Consulting, a full service Information Technology company based in New York.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

