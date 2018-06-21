CalAmp Doubles Platform Connections Delivering Flexible, Scalable Business Solutions Across Multiple Markets

This significant milestone demonstrates CalAmp's ability to scale across multiple vertical markets and geographies, allowing customers the flexibility to manage and configure intelligent devices for virtually any mobile application. Furthermore, the substantial installed base of PULS managed devices in combination with CalAmp Telematics Cloud (CTC) micro services provides a ready ecosystem for the delivery of over-the-top subscription services as well as other data monetization opportunities.

"This dramatic doubling of PULS managed devices in just three years with 40% of that growth in the last year and a half alone is truly remarkable," said Michael Burdiek, president and CEO of CalAmp. "Our substantial global PULS-enabled installed base along with our developing CTC microservice ecosystem has created an amazing market expansion opportunity to deliver unique over-the-top services such as our recently announced CrashBoxx Portal. We see the opportunity to mine this installed base down the line with additional over-the-top services such as driver behavior analytics and asset management solutions. We will also continue to explore opportunities to tap into the PULS-CTC ecosystem with partners such as TransUnion and others to expand our addressable market through data monetization activities."

CalAmp telematics devices connected to the PULS management platform provide customers access to extensive intelligence and edge computing from their high-value mobile assets, cargo and infrastructure. Multiple industries, such as automotive and trucking, construction, consumer goods, public safety, government, energy and insurance, are leveraging CalAmp's flexible solutions to discover new ways to improve safety, increase productivity and reduce costs.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

