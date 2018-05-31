CalAmp Expands Access To Crash Details With Automated Push Notifications And Online Report Access

Broader access to CrashBoxx data will allow CalAmp's Telematics Service Provider (TSP) customers to provide timely assistance to drivers, expedite the repair process and analyze liability associated with collisions. When a collision occurs, an automated push notification will be sent in real time to the TSP account administrators notifying them of the relative location, date and time of a crash incident. The notification will provide a link to CalAmp's CrashBoxx Portal, with options to purchase dynamically generated reports encompassing details of the collision event in near real-time. Key report options include severity, force of the crash, direction of impact, speed prior to impact and other event data. Report pricing will be dynamic and based on various criteria such as region, severity of crash and urgency of demand.

"Unlike most connected vehicle solutions, CrashBoxx is not based solely on accelerometer technology. It employs sophisticated proprietary algorithms at the edge device level and in the cloud that enable extremely reliable crash detection and reporting," said Paul Washicko, senior vice president and general manager of CalAmp's Software and Subscription Services business. "Providing our customers access to valuable, near real-time post-crash data is really unrivaled in the telematics world. By broadening accessibility to CrashBoxx services, we are setting the stage for incremental over-the-top service revenue and data monetization opportunities. At the same time we are allowing our extensive TSP customer installed base to better manage risk and deliver differentiated service offerings to their end customers."

Going forward, customers will have opt-in/opt-out access to CrashBoxx notifications across most telematics device product categories without the need to set up separate subscription agreements. The new CrashBoxx Portal will become the exclusive detailed post-crash report transaction and delivery platform available to opt-in customers.

