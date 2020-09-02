CalAmp iOn Suite Named to Equipment Today's 2020 Contractors' Top 50 New Products

The editorial teams from Equipment Today and ForConstructionPros.com compiled product inquiries and web page views from new products featured in Equipment Today over a 12-month period from May 2019 to April 2020. Winning products represent the leading edge of innovation, quality, efficiency and productivity in the construction equipment field today.

The CalAmp iOn Suite is a tightly integrated, cloud-based platform that enables seamless management of a diverse set of assets, from service vehicles to high-value equipment. The solution allows service fleet as well as construction and rental equipment operators to not only track driver behavior and vehicle usage, but to also manage and track expensive portable equipment utilized on each jobsite through a single, easy-to-use CalAmp iOn platform.

"The products recognized by the annual Contractors' Top 50 New Products awards represent what contractors are seeking most to boost profitability on their construction projects," asserts Becky Schultz, Equipment Today editor. "The high level of interest they generated from Equipment Today readers and visitors to ForConstructionPros.com demonstrates that these are products contractors feel are capable of improving performance, efficiency and productivity on their jobsites."

"The iOn Suite provides complete visibility of a fleet's drivers, vehicles, assets and cargo, saving fleet operators considerable time, resources and money," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management at CalAmp. "We are honored to accept this recognition as an affirmation of our efforts to improve operations in the commercial construction marketplace and we intend to continue innovating to drive better business outcomes for our customers in the years ahead."

Additional information on the award recipients can be found in the September issue of Equipment Today and on ForConstructionPros.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Suite, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

