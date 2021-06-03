CalAmp Launches LoJack España to Provide Connected Intelligence and Enhanced Vehicle Theft Protection for Local Fleets

Spain has historically ranked third—only behind Italy and the United Kingdom—among European countries with the highest vehicle theft rates. It is estimated that 100 vehicles a day are stolen in Spain according to the Ministry of the Interior. LoJack España aims to not only combat cases of theft but also improve recovery rates for stolen vehicles using its innovative MESH technology which combines VHF, GPS and GSM to provide fleet owners, managers and drivers with accurate, real-time location tracking. MESH technology also enables each equipped car to detect other stolen cars nearby to deliver best-in-class recovery rates and provide peace of mind for consumers and businesses.

In addition to SVR, LoJack España will offer car dealers SmartDealer™, a CRM application that helps drive after-sales revenue and build stronger customer relationships via the LoJack Connect™ Mobile App. Using the CalAmp Telematics Cloud and edge computing technology, the app provides visibility into vehicle location, battery status and other diagnostic data. Car rental companies can use the same connected intelligence to protect their fleet and proactively monitor vehicle health for preventative maintenance. Rental and insurance companies can leverage the app's CrashBoxx™ automated crash reporting for collision reconstruction and investigation.

LoJack España aims to immediately gain a strong customer foothold in the Spanish market with several of the country's largest insurance, car and motorcycle dealers, and rental companies, taking advantage of existing international partnerships. Direct relationships with local law enforcement agencies in Spain are being re-established under the leadership of José Ignacio Rubio, former commercial and marketing director for Detector. Rubio will assume the role of Country Director to lead LoJack España in Spain and future business expansion in Portugal to bring the full breadth of CalAmp's solutions portfolio to the region, including CalAmp iOn™ for fleet and asset intelligence.

"I am thrilled to lead the launch of LoJack España. We are excited to bring consumers, dealerships and insurers across Spain not only superior protection of vehicles with LoJack's best-in-class SVR solutions but also cloud-based connected car services to improve safety and peace of mind. Small fleet operators as well as large enterprises will be able to make more informed decisions that reduce costs and increase productivity with CalAmp's innovative fleet and asset management solution. Our vision going into the market is to deliver connected intelligence that impacts the Spanish market in meaningful ways," said José Ignacio Rubio, country director, LoJack España & Portugal.

"The launch of LoJack España marks a pivotal milestone in the growth of LoJack and CalAmp in Europe," added Maurizio Iperti, senior vice president of LoJack EMEA. "From Tracker in the United Kingdom to LoJack Italia and now LoJack España, we're continuing to expand our global reach, helping customers in these markets better track, monitor and recover their vital assets with levels of intelligence and visibility in ways they never thought possible that will allow them to expand their business and thrive."

About LoJack España

LoJack España, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, delivers best-in-class stolen vehicle recovery and connected car services to auto dealer, OEM, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers that improve vehicle management and protect against theft. Using CalAmp's unified IoT ecosystem of software applications, cloud platform, telematics services and edge computing products, LoJack Espana provides connected intelligence on valuable assets that allow people and businesses across Spain and Portugal to make more informed decisions, reduce costs and maximize productivity. For more information, visit www.lojackiberia.com and LinkedIn.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp, and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

