CalAmp Launches New Fleet Management Experience to Accelerate the Speed of Smart Decision Making with Data Insights

Those who have worked with today's fleet and asset management tools understand the pain of trying to run the right report or access critical data in time to drive value to the organization. After collaborating with a world leader in UI and user experience (UX) design, CalAmp is launching an enhanced new fleet management experience with the CalAmp iOn application that improves workflows and allows users to easily dive into business-critical data they need to increase fleet efficiency, cost-savings and safety. All fleet operations stakeholders will now have access to a user-friendly tracking module that displays mission-critical data insights and empowers fleet managers to make smarter business decisions in real time.

Key enhancements include:

All-New User Experience – is easy to learn and use, offering access to actionable data that fleet operators need to manage their entire mobile workforce proactively – from vehicles and drivers to valuable service assets needed to get the job done – all from a single screen, with fewer clicks.

Data Insights – deliver detailed visibility into fleet operations with alerts and reports offering in-the-moment intervention to address the most critical issues. Maintain service schedules by receiving alerts from Bluetooth-enabled iOn Tags™ when high-value assets are missing; monitor driver performance with iOn Vision™ and a Driver Behavior Scorecard; and react swiftly to vehicle collisions. https://www.calamp.com/products/crashboxx/

Workflow Efficiency – keeps operations running smoothly through easier navigation, map layering and a cleaner interface displaying a holistic view of all vehicles, drivers and assets. On-demand access to dashboards and reporting allows fleet managers to identify engine idling to help reduce fuel costs, maximize vehicle uptime with the Maintenance Manager, and automate time and attendance by creating geofences around offices.

Modern Progressive Design – offers a seamless way to manage your assets and alerts in real time in the office or field, across desktop, tablet and mobile devices. You can view a complete breadcrumb trail of all your assets, then drill into data such as harsh driving events, asset location and vehicle diagnostics.

With the CalAmp iOn suite of web and mobile SaaS telematics services and an easy-to-use software interface, a fleet utility manager knows exactly where their critical assets are to fix a broken water main or forecast when a field technician will arrive at a specific downed power pole before they move on to the next one. Because the CalAmp iOn platform blends fleet tracking with Esri® ArcGIS® insight, fleet operators -- ranging from public works and safety to construction and commercial enterprises -- will have access to accurate and essential data that can measurably improve their operations, profitability, and even help save lives.

"We've spoken to dozens of world-class fleet and logistics teams and conducted thorough market analysis to determine how fleet managers need to optimize their assets, and one pain-point emerged: it takes too many clicks, and it is too hard to find the data needed to make real-time decisions that improve the bottom line," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management and UX design at CalAmp. "Now we have created a streamlined and data-enriched, intuitive user interface experience for our customers, so fleet and logistics managers worldwide can increase daily operational efficiencies and ultimately share that value with their customers."

For more information about this new user interface, visit calamp.com or read case studies on customers that have transformed the way they manage their fleets with CalAmp iOn.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

