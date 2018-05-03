CalAmp Named A Winning Company For 2020 Women On Boards Diversity Award

"We are honored to receive the 2020 Women on Boards award and are extremely proud of our team diversity. From the CEO, Michael Burdiek, to the board itself, CalAmp's leadership is committed to building a culture that is inclusive of different perspectives and diverse representation. We believe that diverse experiences combined with functional expertise leads to stronger business performance and competitive strategy," said Amal Johnson, Board Director at CalAmp and former executive chairwoman of the board of Author-it Software Corporation. Johnson also serves as the Chair of the CalAmp Compensation Committee and is a director of Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Essex Property Trust and Mellanox Technologies, Ltd.

"This recognition is exciting for our team but we know there is still work to be done to create a more diverse board culture across the industry. The board is continuously striving to bring in diversity of viewpoints that lead to more robust discussions and critical thinking," said Kimberly Alexy, Board Director at CalAmp. Alexy also serves as the Chair of the CalAmp Governance and Nominating Committee and is a director of Alteryx, Inc., Five9, Inc., FireEye, Inc., and Microsemi Corporation. "By focusing on governance and management best practices as well as the employee pipeline, we believe we can increase the pool of women applicants and foster greater diversity from entry-level roles and beyond to advance within the company."

CalAmp was also given a corporate governance Quality Score rating of "1" putting the company in the top decile of all companies rated by ISS (Institutional Shareholder Services).

2020 Women on Boards is a nonprofit campaign that aims to increase the percentage of women who serve on company boards to 20 percent or greater by the year 2020. According to 2020 Women on Boards co-founder and chair, Stephanie Sonnabend, the campaign has already exceeded its 20 percent national campaign goal.

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. For more information on CalAmp, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

