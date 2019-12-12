CalAmp Provides First And Only Telematics Subscription Services That Integrate CrashBoxx Crash Response, Driver Scorecard And Asset Tags

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, announced the CalAmp iOn™ Suite of Telematics Services, the first and only suite of telematics services including CrashBoxx™ crash response, driver behavior scoring and asset tag management. Purpose-built for service, construction and government fleet markets, the CalAmp iOn Suite of Telematics Services will help protect and manage mobile workers, vehicles, mobile assets, tools and cargo. The iOn Suite is available today as a web-based, fleet and asset management application through an all-inclusive monthly Software as a Service (SaaS) subscription service.

The suite bundles CrashBoxx™, Driver Behavior Scorecard, and iOn™ Tag Telematics Services to extend the fleet management service value proposition and increase return on investment for fleet operators. Within the CalAmp iOn Suite, telematics devices are now tightly integrated with the iOn tag services, facilitating instant notification when an iOn Tag-enabled asset loses its paired connection with an associated vehicle. Fleet operators can now create a reliable and sustainable business environment with greater visibility into the management of their drivers, vehicles, peripheral assets, tools and cargo. This visibility can save fleet operators considerable time, resources and money by preventing lost or stolen tools or other valuable assets.

The CalAmp iOn Suite of Telematics Services includes:

CrashBoxx - provides alerts in real-time when a driver is involved in a collision; reconstructs the collision with accurate situational details to facilitate investigations and claims processing, thus helping to mitigate frivolous lawsuits or fraud

- provides alerts in real-time when a driver is involved in a collision; reconstructs the collision with accurate situational details to facilitate investigations and claims processing, thus helping to mitigate frivolous lawsuits or fraud Driver Behavior Scorecard - produces a comprehensive driver scoring report card based on patented algorithms; designed to identify the need for training and help minimize vehicle wear and tear; provides detailed incident reports on speeding, harsh braking, hard cornering and other risky driving behaviors, while also improving road safety

- produces a comprehensive driver scoring report card based on patented algorithms; designed to identify the need for training and help minimize vehicle wear and tear; provides detailed incident reports on speeding, harsh braking, hard cornering and other risky driving behaviors, while also improving road safety iOn Tags - monitor and protect valuable assets like tools, diagnostic test equipment and other service equipment; ensures assets are not left behind and the right equipment is in the right vehicle, yard or storage area, thus improving service and operational efficiency; if a tool or cargo is misplaced, the system will note the last known location to assist in quick recovery

"Our iOn Suite of Telematics Services is the only telematics bundle of services that empowers fleet operators of all sizes to protect and more efficiently manage their fleets, drivers and assets through one easy-to-use SaaS-based subscription model," said Anand Rau, senior vice president of engineering for CalAmp. "By bundling the iOn Suite with our devices, CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform and applications, we enable businesses to more effectively manage all their mobile assets to drive better business outcomes."

The iOn Suite of Telematics Services is an all-inclusive monthly SaaS subscription service that includes a hardware warranty for the life of the agreement, replacement spare units, unlimited users, unlimited online training, cellular overage protection, installation project management, service guarantees plus a dedicated Customer Success Manager who will be the single point of contact for all post-sale support. See the iOn Suite in action in our CalAmp iOn Suite of Telematics Services webinar. Register today for our webinar on January 16, 2020 at 11:00 AM PST.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

