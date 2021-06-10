CalAmp Recognized for Gender Diversity on its Board of Directors by 50/50 Women on Boards

"It is an honor for CalAmp to be recognized by 50/50 Women on Boards," said Amal Johnson, Chair of CalAmp's Board of Directors. "While we recognize there is still more work to be done, I am proud to be a part of a company that celebrates diversity and inclusion. Being named a 3+ company serves as exciting momentum for our team and we will continue to drive the company toward more diversity and inclusion."

Founded in 2010, 50/50 Women on Boards is a nonprofit global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward gender balance and diversity on corporate boards. Reaching and exceeding its initial goal of 20 percent women directors by 2020, the organization's new campaign boldly calls for gender balance and diversity on corporate boards of the Russell 3000 Index companies. CalAmp has previously been honored as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning "W" Company for meeting the initial goal set by 50/50 Women on Boards.

"Women now hold a historic 23.7 percent of the Russell 3000 company board seats, but only six percent of corporations have gender-balanced boards, despite numerous studies confirming women directors on boards is a critical factor for improved corporate performance and profitability," said Betsy Berkhemer-Credaire, CEO of 50/50 Women on Boards. "We are devoted to recognizing companies like CalAmp that continue to work toward gender balance in the boardroom and are pleased to be recognizing them for the third time."

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp, and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About 50/50 Women on Boards (50/50WOB)

50/50 Women on Boards™ (50/50WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading global education and advocacy campaign driving the movement toward diverse, gender-balanced corporate boards. The 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Index™ directory and research reports track the gender composition of the Russell 3000 Index company boards. Educational programs produced by 50/50WOB include the annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity; Get on Board! Workshops for board-ready women; and Path to the Boardroom for mid-career women wanting to become board-ready. For more information, visit www.5050wob.com .

