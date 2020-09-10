CalAmp Releases Improved COVID-19-Ready Mobile Application for Synovia Solutions Fleet Tracking Solution

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced powerful customer-focused upgrades to its public sector fleet intelligence platform available through its subsidiary, Synovia Solutions.

The Synovia Solutions mobile application is now able to perform two essential functions previously available only on the cab-mounted tablet, including clocking in and out for the time and attendance feature as well as trip inspection that now includes COVID-19 hygiene verification and driver wellness.

These two app upgrades resulted from customers' recent requests to provide greater flexibility for fleet operators working remotely due to COVID-19 combined with Synovia's long-term commitment to remain at the vanguard of mobile application excellence.

"We began this critical work well before COVID-19 but recently accelerated development activity on these innovations to provide our customers greater flexibility as they strive to protect employees amid the ongoing pandemic," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president, product management, CalAmp. "These upgrades add important value to our mobile app, making it an essential gateway between fleet managers and their employees operating in the field."

Synovia Solutions serves more than 1,000 fleet customers across North America and boasts an impressive portfolio of mobile applications including the award-winning school bus tracking app, Here Comes The Bus. Launched in 2015 to a handful of schools, Here Comes The Bus has more than 2 million registered users and is trusted by more than 300 school districts with a 4.6 star rating on the Apple App Store.

The Synovia Solutions mobile app has more than 25,000 monthly users and boasts a 4.7 star rating on the Apple App Store.

Synovia's Time and Attendance feature allows fleet operators to check in and out of work remotely, removing the need for drivers to use a centralized system in an office or garage setting. It's compatible with all the most popular human resources payroll solutions and is used by more than 30,000 drivers today.

The trip inspection module provides a digital interface to conduct pre- and post-trip vehicle checks, which are legally mandated in many states for many public sector vehicles.

The trip inspection module also has a built-in driver wellness check that allows employees to validate that they are not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms, thus allowing fleet managers to track fleet-wide health of personnel even when drivers are not reporting directly to a central office. The module also includes a vehicle hygiene verification function in addition to its regular slate of inspections like lights, signals and other roadworthy indicators. Managers will be able to track vehicle hygiene activities and generate detailed reports that show sanitation efforts across their entire fleet for internal and external compliance purposes.

Both features reduce paperwork and streamline fleet operations, saving school districts and independent fleet operators time and money.

"Fleet managers and government fleet executives have long trusted the Synovia app to manage their fleet operations when they're away from the desktop interface," Clark said. "With these new innovations, the app is a fleetwide value-add that will allow drivers to accomplish mission critical tasks without entering a physical building. We're excited to support our customers with this capability extension."

