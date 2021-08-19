CalAmp Releases New iOn Xtreme Temperature Tag to Monitor Pharmaceutical and Biological Shipments

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announces the release of its new iOn™ Xtreme Temperature Tag, the newest smart sensor tag addition to the iOn Tag product family. The smart sensor tag can pair with a thermocouple probe* to monitor the environmental temperatures of assets in conditions as low as -270 and up to 400 degrees Celsius, making the device ideal for tracking and monitoring shipments of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biological materials and liquid nitrogen.

When affixed to an asset or container, the tag captures proximity location and ambient temperature readings at a user-defined logging rate which is easily configurable from an intuitive user interface. It then transmits that data via proprietary Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) signal to CalAmp SC iOn™ gateway devices—from the time the asset is in the warehouse, through transport by land, sea or air, until it reaches its final destination.

Through built-in device integration with the CalAmp Telematics Cloud™ (CTC) platform , the captured data is securely communicated to the cloud in real time, making the information available to guide critical business decisions at the edge and enabling end-to-end supply chain visibility over temperature-sensitive goods. Purpose built for telematics, fleet and supply chain needs, the CTC platform offers pre-integrated devices, device security, global cellular connectivity and sophisticated device management. An innovative marketplace enables new use cases on existing third-party devices. Using CTC, users can also manage the Xtreme Temperature Tag and other CalAmp supply chain gateways, tags and disposable devices and link their data with any existing supply chain management solution thanks to CalAmp's powerful application programming interface (API) development support.

CalAmp partner, Overhaul , a leader in supply-chain visibility for global enterprises, has already deployed CalAmp's Xtreme Temperature Tags as part of their full-stack cold chain tracking solutions for pharmaceutical customers, providing end-to-end real-time visibility, security, and integrity of all time and temperature sensitive shipments. Comprehensive temperature monitoring enables Overhaul to ensure the quality, integrity, safety and compliance of their customers' pharmaceutical shipments including the safe transport of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Life sciences companies entrust us to facilitate the safe and efficient transport of essential shipments and provide visibility where companies need it most; end-to-end and in real-time. This includes life-saving pharmaceuticals, mission-critical vaccines and biological materials needed to advance new therapies and medicines. This extreme temperature tag provides our customers with new levels of visibility and greater confidence in the supply chain of highly perishable materials," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul.

"When companies transport sensitive products and materials, they need real-time insight into shipment locations and ambient temperatures to identify and respond quickly to any deviations. We developed this Xtreme Temperature Tag to provide visibility and actionable intelligence—at the edge—so our partners and customers can act with agility, mitigate risks and protect these vital assets that so many lives depend upon," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management at CalAmp.

As a single-use device, the iOn Xtreme Temperature Tag offers a long-lasting battery and configurable logging rate. It is also shock and vibration resistant. To discover CalAmp's full portfolio of supply chain visibility sensors, devices, services and software solutions, visit: www.calamp.com/products/supply-chain-management

*Standard thermocouple probes work with the CalAmp iOn Xtreme Temperature Tag.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the industry's first and only holistic, end-to-end solution that optimizes supply-chain visibility, integrity, and security for global enterprises. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's logistics-experts team partners with each client to create a fully customized and comprehensive solution for the entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squib, Gordon Food Service, and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com and the Overhaul Blog , and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

