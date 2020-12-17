CalAmp Reports Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today reported financial results for its third quarter ended November 30, 2020.

"Our results reflect another quarter of revenue growth from continued strong demand for our global SaaS solutions," commented Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's president and chief executive officer. "As we navigate the challenges related to the global pandemic, there are a number of growth trends driving opportunities across our business including the 3G-to-4G transition underway in the U.S. as well as the increasing need for fleet management solutions, especially for municipalities and school districts where we offer leading software solutions."

"Our business continues to demonstrate strong resiliency and momentum, supported by a solid cash position and balance sheet, as we continue to execute on our operating plan and sharpen the focus on our most profitable lines of business. To that end, after an extensive review of alternatives, we have decided to wind down our LoJack U.S. operations. This decision allows us to focus on our SaaS-based telematics business that we expect to drive faster growth and more predictable revenue streams. This action represents another step towards becoming the global solutions leader in tracking, monitoring and recovering highly-valued mobile assets."

Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Overview

Consolidated revenue was $88.0 million , up 5.4% sequentially and down year-over-year due to the ongoing impact of the global pandemic.

, up 5.4% sequentially and down year-over-year due to the ongoing impact of the global pandemic. Software & Subscription Services revenue was $34.4 million , up 2.1% sequentially and 3.0% year-over-year, while representing 39.0% of consolidated revenue.

, up 2.1% sequentially and 3.0% year-over-year, while representing 39.0% of consolidated revenue. Telematics Products revenue was $44.1 million , up 8.1% sequentially due to continued strong demand from the 3G-to-4G transition with large customers.

, up 8.1% sequentially due to continued strong demand from the 3G-to-4G transition with large customers. Sales to its largest customer reached a quarterly record of $16.4 million , representing growth of 19.8% sequentially and 20.5% year-over-year.

, representing growth of 19.8% sequentially and 20.5% year-over-year. Gross margin increased 290 basis points sequentially to 39.8%, a marked improvement toward the Company's longer-term gross margin target.

GAAP net loss was $23.7 million , or a loss of $0.68 per share, which includes a $18.0 million one-time charge for the wind down of its LoJack U.S. operations reflecting a non-cash write down of goodwill, intangibles and other long-lived assets.

, or a loss of per share, which includes a one-time charge for the wind down of its LoJack U.S. operations reflecting a non-cash write down of goodwill, intangibles and other long-lived assets. Adjusted basis non-GAAP net income was $2.6 million , or $0.07 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Operating cash flow was $10.2 million , with adjusted EBITDA increasing to $8.8 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0%.

, with adjusted EBITDA increasing to and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0%. Ended the quarter with $91.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, after a $20 million pay-down of the remaining balance on its line of credit, and achieved another quarter of positive free cash flow in the amount of $6.7 million .

Update on LoJack U.S. Operations

CalAmp has begun the process to wind down its LoJack U.S. operations, which has historically provided stolen vehicle recovery (SVR) products operating on a radio frequency allocated by the FCC. These products and related services were provided predominately as a hardware-based offering sold only to independent automotive dealerships in the U.S., which no longer aligns to the Company's core strategy. CalAmp will continue supporting law enforcement partners as part of its commitment to public safety and will orchestrate the wind down in a responsible way, while allowing sufficient time for an orderly transition by existing dealer customers. The Company will continue operating and investing in its highly successful LoJack international business, which operates as a subscription-based business model and is well aligned with the core SaaS strategy. CalAmp believes today's action will lead to higher revenue growth rates and enhanced profitability.

Other Business and Recent Highlights

Unveiled iOn™ Tag in Europe and iOn™ Vision initially for U.S. commercial fleets providing an actionable video intelligence solution for fleet safety, reducing insurance premiums, and mitigating liabilities.

and iOn™ Vision initially for U.S. commercial fleets providing an actionable video intelligence solution for fleet safety, reducing insurance premiums, and mitigating liabilities. Major North Carolina school district adopted CalAmp's full suite of school bus tracking, contact tracing and fleet management solutions.

school district adopted CalAmp's full suite of school bus tracking, contact tracing and fleet management solutions. Partnered with Coastr to revolutionize the car rental industry in the UK with contactless features and on-demand fleet insurance.

Partnered with Grove & Dean to protect vehicles across Europe and reduce insurance premiums in the U.K.

and reduce insurance premiums in the U.K. Launched predictive maintenance services with PluService in Italy to make public and private transport vehicle maintenance smarter and prevent mechanical downtime.

Summary Financial Information:













(In thousands except per share amounts)















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



November 30,



November 30,

Description 2020



2019



2020



2019

Revenues:





























Software & Subscription Services $ 34,396



$ 33,405



$ 96,121



$ 90,121

Telematics Systems





























Telematics Products

44,071





51,895





130,342





152,027

LoJack U.S. SVR Products

9,545





11,297





25,301





36,755



$ 88,012



$ 96,597



$ 251,764



$ 278,903

Gross margin

40 %



38 %



38 %



39 %































Net loss $ (23,680)



$ (7,415)



$ (47,580)



$ (23,477)

Net loss per diluted share $ (0.68)



$ (0.22)



$ (1.39)



$ (0.70)

Non-GAAP measures:





























Adjusted basis net income $ 2,613



$ 4,998



$ 2,140



$ 13,923

Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $ 0.07



$ 0.15



$ 0.06



$ 0.41

Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,771



$ 10,905



$ 20,681



$ 29,121

Adjusted EBITDA margin

10 %



11 %



8 %



10 %

































































November 30,



February 29,

















Description 2020



2020

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,692



$ 107,404

















Working capital

107,842





116,391

















Deferred revenue

60,217





62,156

















Total debt (carrying value)

185,436





210,207



















Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance as visibility into customer demand and product shipments remains uncertain due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call and Webcast

CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2021 results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID # 4587228. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference ID# 4587228. The audio replay will be available through December 24, 2020.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® and Bus Guardian are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, and consumers given our decision to wind down LoJack U.S. operations, as well as unanticipated developments that may prevent or delay our wind down activities; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS company; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our MRM products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers' facilities; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with our recent acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; implementation of our new ERP system; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"GAAP" refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, impairment loss and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible assets amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, income tax provision adjustments, impairment loss and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



November 30,



November 30,





2020





2019





2020





2019









































Revenues $

88,012



$

96,597



$

251,764



$

278,903

Cost of revenues



53,007







59,713







154,896







168,938

Gross profit



35,005







36,884







96,868







109,965

Operating expenses:





































Research and development



6,783







7,742







20,096







22,552

Selling and marketing



14,647







14,683







41,026







45,198

General and administrative



13,642







14,283







41,210







44,660

Intangible asset amortization



1,855







3,325







5,591







9,683

Restructuring



92







848







2,551







3,120

Impairment loss



17,999







-







22,574







-







55,018







40,881







133,048







125,213

Operating loss



(20,013)







(3,997)







(36,180)







(15,248)

Non-operating income (expense):





































Investment income



584







1,108







1,282







4,445

Interest expense



(3,880)







(4,987)







(11,814)







(15,998)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







(2,408)







-







(2,408)

Other income (expense)



(52)







232







(43)







26







(3,348)







(6,055)







(10,575)







(13,935)

Loss before income taxes and impairment loss in investment of affiliate



(23,361)







(10,052)







(46,755)







(29,183)

Income tax benefit (provision)



(319)







2,637







(825)







6,236

Loss before impairment loss in investment of affiliate



(23,680)







(7,415)







(47,580)







(22,947)

Impairment loss in investment of affiliate



-







-







-







(530)

Net loss $

(23,680)



$

(7,415)



$

(47,580)



$

(23,477)

Loss per share:





































Basic $

(0.68)



$

(0.22)



$

(1.39)



$

(0.70)

Diluted $

(0.68)



$

(0.22)



$

(1.39)



$

(0.70)









































Shares used in computing loss per share:





































Basic



34,599







33,822







34,292







33,589

Diluted



34,599







33,822







34,292







33,589











































CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)









November 30,



February 29,









2020



2020

Assets













































Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$

91,692



$

107,404

Accounts receivable, net









67,852







72,273

Inventories









32,162







36,778

Prepaid expenses and other current assets









23,520







21,411

Total current assets









215,226







237,866



























Property and equipment, net









44,576







55,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets









17,653







20,626

Deferred income tax assets









4,441







4,437

Goodwill









94,468







106,335

Other intangible assets, net









38,943







45,895

Other assets









26,516







24,768









$

441,823



$

495,805



























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















































Current liabilities:























Current portion of long-term debt





$

4,790



$

33,119

Accounts payable









36,834







28,450

Accrued payroll and employee benefits









8,641







9,049

Deferred revenue









36,003







34,704

Other current liabilities









21,116







16,153

Total current liabilities









107,384







121,475



























Long-term debt, net of current portion









180,646







177,088

Operating lease liabilities









19,217







24,279

Other non-current liabilities









35,258







35,044



























Stockholders' equity:























Common stock









350







343

Additional paid-in capital









229,326







220,482

Accumulated deficit









(129,245)







(81,531)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(1,113)







(1,375)

Total stockholders' equity









99,318







137,919









$

441,823



$

495,805































CALAMP CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS



(Amounts in thousands)



(Unaudited)



























Nine Months Ended





November 30,







2020





2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net loss $

(47,580)



$

(23,477)



Depreciation



15,008







14,054



Intangible asset amortization expense



5,591







9,683



Stock-based compensation expense



9,499







9,378



Amortization of debt issue costs and discount



7,712







11,031



Impairment losses



22,574







1,210



Noncash operating lease cost



3,943







3,440



Revenue assigned to factors



(4,864)







(5,016)



Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







2,408



Deferred tax assets, net



372







(5,701)



Other



397







1,342



Changes in operating assets and liabilities



11,691







(15,049)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



24,343







3,303























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities



6,264







35,129



Purchases of marketable securities



(6,264)







(19,543)



Capital expenditures



(11,090)







(17,637)



Acquisition, net of cash acquired



-







(60,634)



Other



-







371

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(11,090)







(62,314)























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



10,000







-



Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan



(10,000)







-



Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of issuance cost



19,944







-



Repayment of 2020 Convertible Notes



(27,599)







-



Repurchase of 2020 Convertible Notes



-







(94,683)



Repayment of revolving credit facility



(20,000)







-



Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards



(1,557)







(1,827)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to ESPP



909







1,048

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(28,303)







(95,462)























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(662)







(393)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(15,712)







(154,866)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



107,404







256,500

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

91,692



$

101,634



CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and stock-based compensation, impairment loss and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between its current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



November 30,



November 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019

GAAP basis net loss $

(23,680)



$

(7,415)



$

(47,580)



$

(23,477)









































Intangible assets amortization expense



1,855







3,325







5,591







9,683

Stock-based compensation expense



3,030







3,652







8,624







9,378

Non-cash interest expense



2,493







3,435







7,712







11,041

GAAP basis income tax provision (benefit)



319







(2,637)







825







(6,236)

Acquisition and integration related expenses



-







382







-







1,572

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







2,408







-







2,408

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



205







957







1,168







5,541

Impairment loss



17,999







-







22,574







-

Restructuring



92







848







2,551







3,120

Other



450







343







1,105







1,793

Adjusted basis income before income taxes



2,763







5,298







2,570







14,823

Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)



(150)







(300)







(430)







(900)

Adjusted basis net income $

2,613



$

4,998



$

2,140



$

13,923









































Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $

0.07



$

0.15



$

0.06



$

0.41









































Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis



34,873







34,047







34,490







33,859









































Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income (b)





































Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment $

(778)



$

(1,974)



$

(2,535)



$

(7,172)

Resolution of a product performance matter



-







-







(1,400)







-

Inventory excess and obsolescence



-







-







(596)







-

Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income $

(778)



$

(1,974)



$

(4,531)



$

(7,172)



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



November 30,



November 30,



2020



2019



2020



2019









































GAAP basis net loss $

(23,680)



$

(7,415)



$

(47,580)



$

(23,477)









































Investment income



(584)







(1,108)







(1,282)







(4,445)

Interest expense



3,880







4,987







11,814







15,998

Income tax provision (benefit)



319







(2,637)







825







(6,236)

Depreciation and amortization



6,880







8,343







20,599







23,737

Stock-based compensation



3,030







3,652







8,624







9,378

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







2,408







-







2,408

Acquisition and integration related expenses



-







382







-







1,572

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



205







957







1,168







5,541

Impairment loss



17,999







-







22,574







-

Restructuring



92







848







2,551







3,120

Other



630







488







1,388







1,525

Adjusted EBITDA $

8,771



$

10,905



$

20,681



$

29,121









































Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted EBITDA (b)





































Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment $

(778)



$

(1,974)



$

(2,535)



$

(7,172)

Resolution of a product performance matter



-







-







(1,400)







-

Inventory excess and obsolescence



-







-







(596)







-

Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted EBITDA $

(778)



$

(1,974)



$

(4,531)



$

(7,172)









































Revenue $

88,012



$

96,597



$

251,764



$

278,903









































Adjusted EBITDA margin



10 %





11 %





8 %





10 %





(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards. (b) Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA represent financial impacts that cannot be included in these Non-GAAP measures, but management believes can provide insights into underlying operational earnings for the periods presented above. These items include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment resulting from business acquisitions which reduces revenue and gross profit, resolution of a product performance matter with a customer and inventories related to the automotive vehicle financing business that are obsolete or in excess of demand forecast.

SOURCE CalAmp

