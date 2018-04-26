CalAmp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results

"We achieved several transformative business and operational milestones during fiscal 2018, realizing record revenues and delivering strong adjusted EBITDA and free cash flows," said Michael Burdiek, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We realigned our global sales organization, armed our team with a comprehensive suite of SaaS solutions, and succeeded on closing several global enterprise opportunities in multiple market verticals. We are realizing the benefits of our investments and have a strong foundation to drive long-term profitable growth and increased recurring revenue."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter was $94.4 million , up 10% year over year.

, up 10% year over year. Telematics Systems revenue for the fourth quarter was $78.3 million , driven by growth in our MRM Telematics product revenue, up 29% year over year.

, driven by growth in our MRM Telematics product revenue, up 29% year over year. Software & Subscription Services revenue for the fourth quarter was $16.1 million , driven by 31% year over year revenue growth in our LoJack Italia business.

, driven by 31% year over year revenue growth in our LoJack Italia business. International revenue for fiscal 2018 was $100.3 million , up 10% year over year and representing 27% of consolidated revenue.

, up 10% year over year and representing 27% of consolidated revenue. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2018 was $52.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14%.

and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 14%. Free cash flows for fiscal 2018 was $58.6 million including a non-operating gain of $28.3 million from a settlement with a former LoJack supplier, which represents an increase of 228% over the prior year.

including a non-operating gain of from a settlement with a former LoJack supplier, which represents an increase of 228% over the prior year. Operating cash flow of $66.9 million , an increase of 159% over the prior year.

Business Highlights

We partnered with Trimble to provide customized telematics and device management systems designed for high-value asset tracking to support a wide array of field service management and asset monitoring applications.

We announced the nationwide availability of LoJack's next generation of dual-mode telematics and SVR technology that combines connected car features and real-time CrashBoxx accident reporting with the proprietary LoJack Stolen Vehicle Recovery System, all supported by LoJack's unique law enforcement ecosystem.

We announced a partnership with TransUnion to monetize the installed base of dormant LoJack devices, enabling stolen vehicle recovery to benefit both insurance companies and their consumers. This is a fundamental step in expanding CalAmp's total addressable market through data monetization of the installed base of millions of LoJack and CalAmp devices.

LoJack Italia entered into an agreement to provide real-time vehicle data and crash management capabilities to European fleet management and long-term lease leader ALD Automotive Italia ("ALD"), making LoJack Italia the primary supplier of telematics solutions to ALD customers in Italy .

. We received $13.3 million of net proceeds in April 2018 from a legal settlement with a former LoJack supplier. We expect to receive the final payment of $5.0 million of additional net proceeds in fiscal 2019 thereby further contributing to our strong free cash flows.

Summary Financial Information: (In thousands except per share amounts)



































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





February 28,



February 28,

Description

2018

2017



2018



2017

































Revenues:





























Telematics Systems

$ 78,285

$ 70,912



$ 302,126



$ 274,314

Software & Subscription Services



16,110



15,214





63,786





61,719

Satellite (1)



-



-





-





15,069





$ 94,395

$ 86,126



$ 365,912



$ 351,102

































Gross margin



41%



42%





41%





41%

































Net income (loss)

$ (4,767)

$ (4,239)



$ 16,617



$ (7,904)

Net income (loss) per diluted share

$ (0.13)

$ (0.12)



$ 0.46



$ (0.22)

































Non-GAAP measures:





























Adjusted basis net income

$ 10,949

$ 9,852



$ 42,161



$ 38,557

Adjusted basis net income per diluted share

$ 0.30

$ 0.28



$ 1.17



$ 1.06

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 13,062

$ 12,831



$ 52,382



$ 49,368

Adjusted EBITDA margin



14%



15%





14%





14%

































(1) The Satellite business ceased operations effective August 31, 2016.





































As of February 28,

















Description

2018

2017

















































Cash and marketable securities

$ 156,003

$ 100,428

















Working capital



180,356



128,864

















Deferred revenue



34,520



26,919

















1.625% convertible senior unsecured notes (carrying value)



154,299



146,827



















































Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Business Outlook

(In thousands except per share amounts)











































Range

Description

Low

High













GAAP financial information:











Revenues

$ 91,000

$ 95,000 Net income per diluted share

$ 0.26

$ 0.32













Non-GAAP financial information:











Adjusted EBITDA

$ 12,000

$ 14,000 Adjusted basis net income per diluted share

$ 0.26

$ 0.32

Effective March 1, 2018, we adopted the new revenue recognition standard entitled Accounting Standards Update 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). The foregoing Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Business Outlook reflects the effects of adopting this new accounting standard.

The first quarter GAAP-basis net income per diluted share guidance range above includes a gain of $13.3 million from the April 2018 receipt of the 3rd installment of the legal settlement with a former LoJack supplier. This fiscal 2019 first quarter non-operating gain is excluded from the Adjusted basis (Non-GAAP) net income per diluted share guidance range above.

Conference Call and Webcast

We are hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss our fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results and outlook for our first quarter of fiscal 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 855-302-8830 (+1-330-871-6073 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 9989626. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 and entering the Conference ID# 9989626. The audio replay will be available through May 8, 2018.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) is a telematics pioneer leading transformation in a global connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess critical data from mobile and fixed assets for enterprises and consumers. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. We are headquartered in Irvine, California and have been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our or our contract manufacturers' manufacturing facilities or other significant operations; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; our ability to maintain tax concessions in certain jurisdictions; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. Our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"GAAP" refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Basis net income, Adjusted Basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, gain from legal settlement and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted Basis net income excludes the impact of intangible assets amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest from amortization of debt discount, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, gain on legal settlement and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this press release. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to enhance the investor's overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Management does not believe that these items are reflective of our underlying performance. However, internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended







February 28,

February 28,









2018



2017



2018



2017



































Revenues $

94,395

$

86,126

$

365,912

$

351,102

Cost of revenues



55,973





50,339





215,022





207,750

Gross profit



38,422





35,787





150,890





143,352



































Operating expenses:































Research and development



6,908





4,732





25,761





22,005

Selling and marketing



11,929





12,235





50,096





49,044

General and administrative



13,930





18,500





52,089





57,119

Intangible asset amortization



3,711





3,858





14,989





15,061







36,478





39,325





142,935





143,229



































Operating income (loss)



1,944





(3,538)





7,955





123



































Non-operating income (expense):































Investment income



908





582





2,256





1,691

Interest expense



(2,622)





(2,519)





(10,280)





(9,896)

Gain on legal settlement



-





-





28,333





-

Other income (expense)



3





73





445





(101)







(1,711)





(1,864)





20,754





(8,306)



































Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in net loss of affiliate



233





(5,402)





28,709





(8,183)

Income tax benefit (provision)



(4,711)





1,443





(10,681)





1,563

Income (loss) before equity in net loss of affiliate



(4,478)





(3,959)





18,028





(6,620)

Equity in net loss of affiliate



(289)





(280)





(1,411)





(1,284)



































Net income (loss) $

(4,767)

$

(4,239)

$

16,617

$

(7,904)



































Earnings (loss) per share:































Basic $

(0.13)

$

(0.12)

$

0.47

$

(0.22)

Diluted $

(0.13)

$

(0.12)

$

0.46

$

(0.22)



































Shares used in computing earnings (loss) per share:































Basic



35,388





35,066





35,250





35,917

Diluted



35,388





35,066





36,139





35,917





































CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





February 28,





2018

2017

Assets

































Current assets:

















Cash and cash equivalents

$

132,603

$

93,706

Short-term marketable securities





23,400





6,722

Accounts receivable, net





71,580





67,403

Inventories





36,302





29,279

Prepaid expenses and other current assets





12,000





9,595

Total current assets





275,885





206,705





















Property and equipment, net





21,262





21,162

Deferred income tax assets





31,581





27,504

Goodwill





72,980





72,980

Other intangible assets, net





52,456





67,223

Other assets





18,829





12,565

























$

472,993

$

408,139





















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





































Current liabilities:

















Accounts payable

$

35,478

$

30,266

Accrued payroll and employee benefits





10,606





7,955

Deferred revenue





17,757





14,662

Other current liabilities





31,688





24,958

Total current liabilities





95,529





77,841





















1.625% convertible senior unsecured notes





154,299





146,827

Other non-current liabilities





24,249





20,229





















Stockholders' equity:





































Common stock





357





353

Additional paid-in capital





218,217





211,187

Accumulated deficit





(19,459)





(47,757)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss





(199)





(541)

Total stockholders' equity





198,916





163,242





$

472,993

$

408,139





























CALAMP CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS



(Amounts in thousands)



(Unaudited)





























Year Ended







February 28









2018



2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net income (loss)

$

16,617

$

(7,904)



Depreciation expense





7,968





8,408



Intangible assets amortization expense





14,989





15,061



Stock-based compensation expense





9,298





7,833



Amortization of convertible debt issue costs and discount





7,472





7,027



Tax benefits on vested and exercised equity awards





937





-



Deferred tax assets, net





6,372





(2,735)



Unrealized foreign currency transaction gains





(524)





-



Equity in net loss of affiliate





1,411





1,284



Impairment of internal use software





-





1,364



Other





8





(32)



Changes in operating assets and liabilities





2,346





(4,510)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES





66,894





25,796























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities





22,382





114,426



Purchases of marketable securities





(38,077)





(32,430)



Capital expenditures





(8,339)





(7,962)



Acquisition of LoJack, net of cash acquired





-





(116,982)



Advances to affiliate





(2,281)





(2,636)



Other





(136)





(2)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES





(26,451)





(45,586)























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards





(2,594)





(1,780)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options





330





961



Repurchases of common stock





-





(25,000)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES





(2,264)





(25,819)























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH





718





(73)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents





38,897





(45,682)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period





93,706





139,388























Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

132,603

$

93,706



CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This press release includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this press release, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and stock-based compensation, gain on legal settlement and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to enhance the investor's overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between its current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net income (loss) to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



February 28,



February 28,



2018

2017

2018

2017 GAAP basis net income (loss) $

(4,767)

$

(4,239)

$

16,617

$

(7,904)































Intangible assets amortization expense



3,711





3,858





14,989





15,061 Stock-based compensation expense



2,634





2,164





9,298





7,833 Non-cash interest expense from amortization of debt discount



1,703





1,601





6,627





6,232 GAAP basis income tax provision (benefit)



4,711





(1,443)





10,681





(1,563) Equity in net loss of affiliate



289





280





1,411





1,284 Acquisition and integration expenses



-





344





-





4,513 Non-cash cost of sales on mark-up of LoJack inventory



29





20





29





4,339 Depreciation and write-off on mark-up of LoJack fixed assets



465





186





979





734 Gain on legal settlement



-





-





(28,333)





- Litigation provision



605





7,244





7,415





7,244 Legal expense for LoJack battery performance issue



1,744





292





3,323





1,948 Adjusted basis income before income taxes



11,124





10,307





43,036





39,721 Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)



(175)





(455)





(875)





(1,164) Adjusted basis net income $

10,949

$

9,852

$

42,161

$

38,557































Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $

0.30

$

0.28

$

1.17

$

1.06































Weighted average common shares outstanding on diluted basis



36,370





35,577





36,139





36,397































(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards.



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Year Ended



February 28,



February 28,



2018

2017

2018

2017































GAAP basis net income (loss) $

(4,767)

$

(4,239)

$

16,617

$

(7,904)































Investment income



(908)





(582)





(2,256)





(1,691) Interest expense



2,622





2,519





10,280





9,896 Income tax provision (benefit)



4,711





(1,443)





10,681





(1,563) Depreciation



2,015





2,374





7,968





8,408 Amortization of intangible assets



3,711





3,858





14,989





15,061 Stock-based compensation



2,634





2,164





9,298





7,833 Equity in net loss of affiliate



289





280





1,411





1,284 Acquisition and integration expenses



-





344





-





4,513 Non-cash adjustment to inventory and fixed asset



335





20





335





4,339 Legal expense for LoJack battery performance issue



1,744





292





3,323





1,948 Litigation provision



605





7,244





7,415





7,244 Gain on legal settlement



-





-





(28,333)





- Other



71





-





654





- Adjusted EBITDA $

13,062

$

12,831

$

52,382

$

49,368































Revenue $

94,395

$

86,126

$

365,912

$

351,102































Adjusted EBITDA margin



14%





15%





14%





14%

