CalAmp Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended August 31, 2021.

"We achieved another quarter of solid revenue growth in our Software and Subscription Services business, which also contributed to an increase in our consolidated gross margin," commented Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's president and chief executive officer. "Key to this performance was the initial conversion of a few strategic customers to our new CTC platform as well as the fulfillment of a major trailer retrofit program, all of which are under recurring subscription contracts. In addition, we continued to see ongoing orders globally in support of the 3G-to-4G transition, but the persistent component shortages in the supply chain have limited our ability to fully ship against our backlog."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Overview

Total revenue increased 6% from the prior year quarter to $79 million .

. Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was a record $41 million , representing 52% of consolidated revenue, which was up 24% from the prior year quarter.

, representing 52% of consolidated revenue, which was up 24% from the prior year quarter. Telematics Products revenue was $38 million , down 16% sequentially as supply chain shortages affected shipments despite continuing strong demand from customers engaged in the 3G-to-4G transition.

, down 16% sequentially as supply chain shortages affected shipments despite continuing strong demand from customers engaged in the 3G-to-4G transition. Sales to its largest customer were $14.0 million , up 2% from the prior-year quarter.

, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 42%, an increase of 150 basis points sequentially due to S&SS revenue growth and product mix.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations was $5.4 million , or a loss of $0.15 per share.

, or a loss of per share. Adjusted basis non-GAAP net income was $2.9 million , or $0.08 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $8.3 million , or 11% of revenue compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $5.0 million , or 7% of revenue in the prior year.

, or 11% of revenue compared to Adjusted EBITDA of , or 7% of revenue in the prior year. Total S&SS subscribers were 988,640, a 4% increase from the prior-year quarter, excluding the Automotive Vehicle Finance business.

Ended the quarter with $101.1 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Other Business and Recent Highlights

CalAmp's LoJack® Italia subsidiary launched CalAmp iOn™ in Italy , a fully integrated fleet and asset management solution that helps transportation, industrial, government, commercial and service fleet operators reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and improve fleet safety.

, a fully integrated fleet and asset management solution that helps transportation, industrial, government, commercial and service fleet operators reduce costs, increase operational efficiency and improve fleet safety. Teamed up with Hyundai Translead to launch HT LinkSense, which includes CalAmp's edge-to-cloud smart trailer solution to offer fleet managers a ground-breaking, open-platform transportation and logistics solution with real-time, granular visibility into their trailer health and cargo status.

Announced the release of its new iOn Xtreme Temperature Tag for tracking and monitoring shipments of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biological materials and liquid nitrogen.

Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations: (In thousands except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





August 31,



August 31,

Description

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:































Software & Subscription Services (S&SS)

$ 41,434



$ 33,440



$ 76,477



$ 61,213

Telematics Products



37,577





40,957





82,208





86,915





$ 79,011



$ 74,397



$ 158,685



$ 148,128

Gross margin



42 %



37 %



41 %



38 %

































Net loss

$ (5,425)



$ (7,610)



$ (11,425)



$ (14,198)

Net loss per diluted share

$ (0.15)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.42)

Non-GAAP measures:































Adjusted basis net income (loss)

$ 2,903



$ (591)



$ 5,849



$ 2,379

Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.08



$ (0.02)



$ 0.16



$ 0.07

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,301



$ 5,048



$ 16,686



$ 13,339

Adjusted EBITDA margin



11 %



7 %



11 %



9 %







































































August 31,



February 28,

















Description

2021



2021

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,051



$ 94,624

















Working capital



105,752





103,267

















Deferred revenue



47,533





52,817

















Total debt (carrying value)



189,047





186,471























































August 31,



August 31,





















2021



2020

















S&SS Supplemental Information:































S&SS TTM recurring revenue

$ 94,173



$ 95,697

















Less: Automotive vehicle finance and other



(9,067)





(10,181)

















Core S&SS TTM recurring revenue

$ 85,106



$ 85,516



















































S&SS remaining contractual performance obligation

$ 141,197



$ 129,806

















Less: Automotive vehicle finance and other



(4,911)





(11,896)

















Core S&SS remaining contractual performance obligation

$ 136,286



$ 117,910



















































Total S&SS subscribers



1,233





1,322

















Less: Automotive vehicle finance



(244)





(376)

















Core S&SS subscribers



989





946



















Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance as visibility into product shipments still remains uncertain due to global component supply shortages.

Conference Call and Webcast

CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID #1638304. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference #1638304. The audio replay will be available through October 1, 2021.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that help businesses make the right decisions. Our applications, platform and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has 22 million products installed and approximately 1.2 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, and consumers given our sale of LoJack North America operations; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers' facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; implementation of our new ERP system; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"GAAP" refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, income tax provision adjustments, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® North America Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





August 31,



August 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues

$ 79,011



$ 74,397



$ 158,685



$ 148,128

Cost of revenues



45,641





46,935





92,868





91,561

Gross profit



33,370





27,462





65,817





56,567

Operating expenses:































Research and development



7,729





6,573





14,669





12,509

Selling and marketing



12,047





11,476





24,509





21,913

General and administrative



13,198





12,177





25,884





23,941

Intangible asset amortization



1,394





1,190





2,647





2,366

Restructuring



—





144





336





2,017

Impairment losses



—





286





—





286

Total operating expenses



34,368





31,846





68,045





63,032

Operating loss



(998)





(4,384)





(2,228)





(6,465)

Non-operating income (expense):































Investment income



420





680





1,068





698

Interest expense



(3,804)





(3,857)





(7,653)





(7,934)

Other income (expense), net



(710)





217





(1,986)





9

Total non-operating expenses



(4,094)





(2,960)





(8,571)





(7,227)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(5,092)





(7,344)





(10,799)





(13,692)

Income tax provision from continuing operations



(333)





(266)





(626)





(506)

Net loss from continuing operations



(5,425)





(7,610)





(11,425)





(14,198)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





(1,868)





4,052





(9,702)

Net loss

$ (5,425)



$ (9,478)



$ (7,373)



$ (23,900)

Loss per share - continuing operations:































Basic

$ (0.15)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.33)





(0.42)

Diluted

$ (0.15)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.33)



$ (0.42)

Income (loss) per share - discontinued operations:































Basic

$ —



$ (0.06)



$ 0.12



$ (0.28)

Diluted

$ —



$ (0.06)



$ 0.12



$ (0.28)

Loss per share:































Basic

$ (0.15)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.70)

Diluted

$ (0.15)



$ (0.28)



$ (0.21)



$ (0.70)



































Shares used in computing income (loss) per share:































Basic



35,152





34,256





34,998





34,140

Diluted



35,152





34,256





34,998





34,140



CALAMP CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





August 31,



February 28,





2021



2021

Assets

































Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 101,051



$ 94,624

Accounts receivable, net



62,293





63,325

Inventories



17,161





23,663

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,862





24,804

Current assets of discontinued operations



—





7,872

Total current assets



205,367





214,288



















Property and equipment, net



38,742





41,081

Operating lease right-of-use assets



14,131





14,273

Deferred income tax assets



4,529





4,889

Goodwill



94,716





94,617

Other intangible assets, net



34,911





37,488

Other assets



26,793





27,169

Total assets

$ 419,189



$ 433,805



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

































Current liabilities:















Current portion of long-term debt

$ 3,386



$ 4,317

Accounts payable



30,518





35,767

Accrued payroll and employee benefits



12,131





12,761

Deferred revenue



31,401





32,924

Other current liabilities



22,179





17,380

Current liabilities of discontinued operations



—





4,096

Total current liabilities



99,615





107,245



















Long-term debt, net of current portion



185,661





182,154

Operating lease liabilities



15,986





17,061

Other non-current liabilities



27,615





30,487

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations



—





1,773

Total liabilities



328,877





338,720

Stockholders' equity:















Common stock



359





352

Additional paid-in capital



236,002





233,692

Accumulated deficit



(145,347)





(137,974)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(702)





(985)

Total stockholders' equity



90,312





95,085

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 419,189



$ 433,805



CALAMP CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





August 31,





2021



2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net loss

$ (7,373)



$ (23,900)

Less: Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax



4,052





(9,702)

Net loss from continuing operations



(11,425)





(14,198)



















Depreciation



8,472





8,496

Intangible asset amortization



2,647





2,366

Stock-based compensation



5,409





5,720

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount



5,191





5,219

Noncash operating lease cost



1,691





1,385

Revenue assigned to factors



(2,601)





(3,349)

Deferred tax assets, net



250





(105)

Other



200





587

Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations



1,012





9,393

Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations



10,846





15,514

Net cash used in operating activities - discontinued operations



(395)





(1,393)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



10,451





14,121



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities



—





6,264

Purchases of marketable securities



—





(6,264)

Capital expenditures



(6,569)





(5,740)

Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations



(6,569)





(5,740)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities - discontinued operations



6,616





(1,823)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



47





(7,563)



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



—





10,000

Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan



—





(10,000)

Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of issuance costs



—





20,000

Repayment of 2020 Convertible Notes



—





(27,599)

Payment of issuance costs on revolving credit facility



—





(56)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards



(4,017)





(1,485)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to ESPP



900





909

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(3,117)





(8,231)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(954)





1,414

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



6,427





(259)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



94,624





107,404

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 101,051



$ 107,145



CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before investment income, interest expense, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





August 31,



August 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

GAAP basis net loss

$ (5,425)



$ (9,478)



$ (7,373)



$ (23,900)



































Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





1,868





(4,052)





9,702

Intangible asset amortization



1,394





1,190





2,647





2,366

Stock-based compensation



2,937





2,473





5,409





4,845

Non-cash interest expense



2,585





2,466





5,191





5,219

GAAP basis income tax provision



333





266





626





506

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



471





170





1,119





963

Restructuring



—





144





336





2,017

Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b)



482





—





1,715





—

Other



321





460





626





941

Adjusted basis income before income taxes



3,098





(441)





6,244





2,659

Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)



(195)





(150)





(395)





(280)

Adjusted basis net income (loss)

$ 2,903



$ (591)



$ 5,849



$ 2,379



































Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share

$ 0.08



$ (0.02)



$ 0.16



$ 0.07



































Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis



36,122





34,256





36,083





34,304



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):





Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





August 31,



August 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020



































GAAP basis net loss

$ (5,425)



$ (9,478)



$ (7,373)



$ (23,900)



































Net (income) loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



—





1,868





(4,052)





9,702

Investment income



(420)





(680)





(1,068)





(698)

Interest expense



3,804





3,857





7,653





7,934

Income tax provision



333





266





626





506

Depreciation and amortization



5,636





5,464





11,119





10,862

Stock-based compensation



2,937





2,473





5,409





4,845

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



471





170





1,119





963

Restructuring



—





144





336





2,017

Costs incurred in transition of LoJack North America business to acquiror (b)



482





—





1,715





—

Other



483





964





1,202





1,108

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,301



$ 5,048



$ 16,686



$ 13,339



































Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA (c)































Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment

$ (344)



$ (816)



$ (801)



$ (1,757)

Resolution of a product performance matter



—





(1,400)





—





(1,400)

Inventory excess and obsolescence



—





—





—





(596)

Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted EBITDA

$ (344)



$ (2,216)



$ (801)



$ (3,753)



































Revenues

$ 79,011



$ 74,397



$ 158,685



$ 148,128



































Adjusted EBITDA margin



11 %



7 %



11 %



9 %





(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards. (b) Costs incurred in transition of business to acquiror are attributable to the wind down and transfer of the LoJack North America business to Spireon. (c) Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA represent financial impacts that cannot be included in these Non-GAAP measures, but management believes can provide insights into underlying operational earnings for the periods presented above. These items include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments resulting from business acquisitions which reduces revenue and gross profit, resolution of a product performance matter with a customer, and inventories related to the automotive vehicle finance business that are obsolete or in excess of demand forecast.

