CalAmp Spearheading Future of Autonomous Fleet Panel at MWC19 Shanghai

What: Paul Washicko, Senior Vice President, Product Management at CalAmp , will speak on a panel discussion titled, "Three Things that Must Happen Before We See Autonomous Fleets" at MWC19 Shanghai. The panel will feature executives from Ericsson and Taoglas as well as a moderator from Together for Safer Roads.

Paul Washicko , Senior Vice President, Product Management, CalAmp

Harry Qiao , Global Sales Engagement Principal, Connected Vehicle and Transportation Connected Vehicle in China , Ericsson

Christin Lin , General Manager, Taoglas China

When: 10:40 am – 11:10am CST on June 28

Where: Auditorium C, N5 Hall, Shanghai New International Expo Centre

Why: CalAmp 's SVP of Product Management, Paul Washicko, will participate on a panel at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, titled, "Three Things that Must Happen Before We See Autonomous Fleets." The leading brands will discuss next-generation vehicle connectivity and the road to autonomous driving including:

Safety technology - crash response, driver behavior and other IoT technology that improve road safety and mitigate risk

- crash response, driver behavior and other IoT technology that improve road safety and mitigate risk After-market solutions - to drive adoption on the front end and manage the long tail of deployed OEM solutions longer term

- to drive adoption on the front end and manage the long tail of deployed OEM solutions longer term Real-time data - from telematics and smart sensors that help manage vehicle maintenance and reduce logistical inefficiencies

- from telematics and smart sensors that help manage vehicle maintenance and reduce logistical inefficiencies AI and predictive analytics - that make data actionable and improve decision making to be responsive to new market demands

The companies share the challenge of ensuring a smooth transition from legacy to completely self-driving vehicles. OEMs, transportation agencies, road and signaling infrastructure providers, mobile operators, automotive service providers, fleet managers, and many others play a part in a blended vehicle ecosystem and creating safer roads for all.

Paul is available for pre-briefings and on-site press interviews on June 27th and 28th.

About CalAmp

