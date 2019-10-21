CalAmp Telematics Technology Innovation to Combat School Bus Stop-Arm Violators

Controlled by the school bus driver, the arms are designed to stop both lanes of traffic while students are boarding or departing a school bus. Of the roughly 500k school buses across North America, approximately 100k of those equipped with CalAmp's in-cab tablet and Synovia fleet management software can now track when and where motorists are violating the stop-arm. Easy-to-understand reports are aiding police in highly targeted enforcement.

With a focus on road safety and saving lives, CalAmp is quickly becoming North America's most respected student transportation technology innovator. The team behind the IHS Markit award-winning Here Comes The Bus mobile app designed a solution that allows school bus drivers to push a single button on their tablets to record in real-time every stop-arm violation.

"As a parent and a business leader committed to being part of the solution for safer roads, I'm pleased to announce the latest innovation from our Here Comes The Bus team aimed squarely at helping schools and law enforcement deter stop-arm violators," said CalAmp CEO, Michael Burdiek.

"We know this is an emotional issue for our customers and parents and for me personally, as I had a close friend whose son was struck and killed as a result of a stop arm violation. Our team has developed a simple yet powerful tool that demonstrates the full capability of telematics coupled with problem-solving software. We are working closely with our customers to widely deploy this technology to play our part in keeping students safe as they travel to and from school."

Law enforcement officers nationwide conduct regular operations targeting motorists who violate school bus stop-arms. State legislatures nationwide have adopted more aggressive laws to deter stop-arm violations, associated with the larger trend of distracted drivers. Meanwhile, an online petition was circulated last year to help urge the White House to tackle this nationwide student transportation issue.

"We are intently focused on continuing to innovate and create solutions that boost safety, cut costs and improve service," Burdiek said. "It's exciting to better serve our current customers by offering this potentially life-saving technology that makes roads safer and keeps students more secure."

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent businesses and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp is dedicated to improving road safety and is an active member of Together For Safer Roads , a coalition focused on addressing the challenges of fleet safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

