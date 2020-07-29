CalAmp To Participate at Upcoming Financial Conferences

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that management will participate at the following virtual conferences:

Jefferies Industrials Conference

Date: Thursday, August 6, 2020

Fireside Chat: 10:15 a.m. Pacific Time

Presenter: Jeff Gardner, President and CEO

Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Fireside Chat: 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time

Presenters: Jeff Gardner, President and CEO; Kurt Binder, Exec. Vice President and CFO

Live webcasts and archived replays of CalAmp's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Portfolio managers and analysts can request a conference call with management by contacting their sales representative at the respective firms or CalAmp's investor relations.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

