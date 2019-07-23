CalAmp To Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference on August 6

IRVINE, Calif., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Burdiek, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference in New York, NY. Management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting with management should contact their Jefferies representative. A live webcast and archived replay of CalAmp's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services.

For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

