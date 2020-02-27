CalAmp To Present at the ROTH Annual Conference on March 17, 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Burdiek, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kurt Binder, are scheduled to participate at the 32nd Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA. Management will engage in a fireside chat with a ROTH research analyst at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on March 17, 2020 and will be available to meet with investors throughout the day.

Portfolio managers and analysts who would like to request a meeting with management should email their ROTH representative. A live webcast and archived replay of CalAmp's presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU.

