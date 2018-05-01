CalAmp To Present At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Jefferies 2018 Global Technology Conference in Beverly Hills, CA on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. PT .

on at . 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global TMT Conference in Boston, MA on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 8:20 a.m. PT .

on at . B. Riley & Co. 19th Annual Investor Conference in Santa Monica, CA on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. PT .

The company will provide live webcasts of the presentations. Interested parties may tune in to the live presentation by visiting the 'Investor Relations' section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Replays of the webcasts will also be available at CalAmp's website.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. We call this The New How, powering autonomous IoT interaction, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing resource utilization, and improving road safety. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

