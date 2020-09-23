CalAmp's Bus Guardian Receives 2020 IoT Evolution Community Impact Award

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced Bus Guardian has won a 2020 IoT Evolution Community Impact Award from IoT Evolution World , the leading website covering IoT technologies.

Bus Guardian , developed by CalAmp's subsidiary Synovia Solutions, simply and affordably leverages CalAmp's software, hardware and telematics cloud data to convert a school bus into a powerful data collection platform to help schools combat COVID-19 with accurate contact tracing and hygiene verification. Communities will be able to safely and confidently return students to the classroom by leveraging telematics and IoT expertise to know the frequency of the fleet's sanitization efforts and more importantly, which students may have been in contact with a fellow student or driver who tests positive for the virus.

"The Bus Guardian solution was created to ensure that schools nationwide have access to the technology that will help manage one of the pandemic's greatest challenges - returning children safely to the classroom," stated Jeff Gardner, CEO at CalAmp. "We're thrilled to be able to creatively apply our deep IoT knowledge and telematics technologies to benefit the greater community during this time of uncertainty."

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Community Impact Award have proved to help make a difference as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic. It is my honor to congratulate CalAmp for their superior contribution that empower citizens, companies, institutions and governments to continue their critical work in remote access settings," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.



"It is my pleasure to recognize Bus Guardian, an innovative solution that earned CalAmp the 2020 IoT Community Impact Award," said Ken Briodagh, editorial director for IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more contributions from CalAmp toward improving its community with IoT in the future."

Bus Guardian produces instant reports showing who rode a bus during the same time as other students as well as those who rode the same bus, but at different times. This information is extremely critical in cases where a bus serves both an elementary school and a middle school during different time periods of the same day.

The Bus Guardian digital solution also tracks, monitors and reports on school bus drivers and quickly determines which students came in contact with a potentially ill driver, a particularly valuable and essential feature for fleets that rely heavily on substitute drivers especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .



About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

