CalAmp's Tracker and Stoneacre Join Forces to Protect Against Rising Vehicle Theft in the U.K.

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced its subsidiary, Tracker, has partnered with Stoneacre Motor Group, one of the most successful and fastest growing auto dealerships in the U.K., to combat rising vehicle theft in the U.K. Stoneacre will offer past, present and future customers the option of having a Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) service from Tracker fitted to their new or used car or light commercial vehicle (LCV). This value-added service reflects the Group's commitment to delivering exemplary aftersales support to enhance customer service and boost loyalty.

The new partnership aims to protect customers against the rising threat of keyless vehicle theft, which has increased significantly in recent years. In 2020, 93% of the stolen vehicles Tracker recovered had been taken by thieves using technology to intercept keyless car fob signals, an increase of 27% over the last 5 years.

"As a market leader in SVR solutions, Tracker's brand is widely recognised and respected, which is why we employed its solutions to manage and protect our own fleet of company cars and courtesy vehicles," said Gerry George, aftersales director for Stoneacre. "And we have experienced first-hand the benefits of Tracker's SVR capabilities when our vehicles were stolen but quickly recovered, courtesy of Tracker and its police partnership. Following our own positive experience, we wanted to share these benefits with our customers, which is why we are not only offering SVR solutions to new customers, but existing customers too.

"As a company we pride ourselves on our family values, customer service and 100% customer satisfaction rate. Our customers, whether private buyers or fleet business customers, know they can trust Stoneacre to not only provide them with the right new or used vehicle, but also take care of it throughout their ownership experience. Now we are going a step further by offering them the best solution to help protect their vehicle from the very real and growing threat of theft."

Investment in an SVR solution is typically considered a vital part of the new vehicle sales process, as opposed to the faster impulse-led purchases of used buyers. For this reason, Stoneacre has galvanised its Business Development Centre to proactively contact its previous buyers of used cars and LCVs to ensure the benefits of Tracker are available to all customers.

"With support from Tracker we have trained our telephone, digital and showroom sales and support teams to ensure they are best placed to help our customers choose a Tracker solution that meets their particular needs. Crucially, we have also introduced an interest free payment programme to help customers make the investment," explained George. "The extension of our relationship with Tracker brings together solutions that best protect the business and our valued customers. Together, we are offering true peace of mind, increasing customer loyalty and retention, while increasing revenue earning opportunities for the business."

"Private owners, company car and van drivers, and fleet managers alike are increasingly aware of how tech-savvy vehicle thieves are today," added Maurizio Iperti, president, and senior vice president of EMEA for CalAmp. "Stoneacre is meeting a need in the U.K. by addressing these concerns and helping its customers to protect the vehicles they buy or lease. The interest-free finance offer ensures this protection is accessible to all buyers, adding value and improving the customer experience still further, while also adding a new revenue stream to help dealers navigate market challenges."

Tracker is the only SVR provider offering vehicle tracking systems that are supported nationwide by U.K. police forces. Tracker SVR solutions work like an electronic homing device. A covert transmitter is hidden in one of several dozen places around the vehicle. There is no visible aerial, so the thief won't even know it's there. The combination of VHF with GPS/GSM technology, unique to Tracker, makes its units resistant to GPS/GSM jamming, which allows the stolen vehicle to be located even if stored underground, in a metal container, or even if it is successfully shipped to Europe. Tracker is simply a superior security defence against determined thieves.

About Stoneacre

Originally founded in 1994, Stoneacre is a family-owned business that has steadily evolved to become one of the UK's fastest growing and most successful car dealers, now found in over 60 locations across England and Wales. We are proud to represent many of the world's most renowned brands, including the likes of Fiat, Ford, Peugeot and Volvo. In addition, we offer comprehensive facilities for servicing, MOTs (Ministry of Transportation test) and repairs.

About Tracker

Tracker, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and award-winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, Tracker is still leading the way. Tracker, together with the police has to date recovered over £559 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. With over a million systems installed to date, its award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.tracker.co.uk or follow us on Twitter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. Synovia™, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, Synovia, Tracker, Here Comes The Bus, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. LoJack, and associated logos, are among the trademarks of CalAmp internationally, and in the United States, CalAmp has granted an exclusive trademark license to Spireon. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

