Calamu Data Harbor Named "Data Security Innovation of the Year" in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Calamu Data Harbor is a cyber resilient data storage solution built to absorb ransomware attacks and self-heal compromised data automatically.

CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, a leading provider of cyber resilient data storage solutions, today announced that its flagship offering, the Data Harbor, has been named "Data Security Innovation of the Year" in the 8th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards. Hosted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a prominent independent market intelligence organization, the awards recognize the top companies, technologies, and products in the global information security industry.

"The Calamu Data Harbor addresses one of the most critical challenges companies face today." Post this Calamu Data Harbor is software-defined storage that defeats ransomware with 100% uptime and no lost or stolen data, making it the premier storage solution for backup and recovery applications.

The Calamu Data Harbor is a powerful cyberstorage solution built to absorb ransomware attacks and self-heal automatically, eliminating lengthy downtime and preventing data exfiltration, destruction, and loss after an attack. The Data Harbor is designed for use with enterprise backup and recovery applications, serving as a cyber resilient storage target that goes beyond immutability to ensure data is safe from all types of malicious attacks and always accessible for rapid recovery.

"With 94% of ransomware attacks now targeting backup environments to steal data and disable recovery efforts, legacy storage technologies are simply outmatched. Cyber resilient storage solutions like Calamu are essential for maintaining business continuity and preventing catastrophic data leaks," said Paul Lewis, Calamu Founder & CEO. "We're honored by this recognition from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, as we remain committed to delivering the protection businesses need to stay resilient against evolving cyber threats."

The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the information security sector, attracting thousands of nominations from over 20 countries each year. As part of the Tech Breakthrough platform, the program assesses entries based on innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality, value, and impact.

"The Calamu Data Harbor is redefining the standard for data security by combining advanced ransomware protection with seamless recovery capabilities," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "This solution addresses one of the most critical challenges companies face today—ensuring data integrity and availability, even under attack. Calamu's innovative approach truly stands out, and we're proud to name them 'Data Security Innovation of the Year.'"

About Calamu

Calamu is a leader in cyber resilient data storage with the Data Harbor, a groundbreaking platform that redefines how organizations protect and manage their data. Calamu enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data with unrivaled security and resilience and dramatically simplifies regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu, visit www.calamu.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products, and people. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

