Calamu Featured in Gartner's Emerging Tech Report for Cyber Resilient Data Storage

CLINTON, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, a leader in cyber resilient data storage, has been featured in Gartner's 2024 report, Emerging Tech: Techscape for Startups in Security Software . Calamu's inclusion underscores the company's leadership in transforming data security with its innovative solution, the Data Harbor, engineered to absorb cyberattacks and ensure data remains unharmed and available, even in the face of the most advanced cybersecurity threats.

Gartner's report highlights the critical role startups like Calamu play in reshaping mature security categories, specifically recognizing Calamu for integrating advanced data protection techniques to provide unrivaled security. The Calamu Data Harbor is designed to absorb ransomware attacks and automatically self-heal any infected data while making any exfiltrated data completely useless to the attacker, all with no downtime. Serving as a cyber resilient storage target for enterprise backup and recovery applications, it goes beyond immutability to ensure data remains secure from all types of attacks and is always accessible for rapid recovery.

"Data resilience has become essential as organizations face increasingly sophisticated cyber threats," said Paul Lewis, CEO of Calamu. "At Calamu, we're setting a new standard for secure, recoverable data storage with technology designed to withstand and self-heal from attacks. Being featured in Gartner's report underscores the market's demand for innovation that goes beyond traditional data protection to meet today's evolving security challenges."

The Gartner report emphasizes that the security software market has seen significant growth, with over $2.3 billion in venture capital investment between 2022 and 2024. Calamu's flagship product, the Data Harbor, plays a vital role in this space by allowing businesses to maintain full control over their data, absorbing data breaches, and ensuring compliance with stringent data privacy regulations.

Calamu is a leader in cyber resilient data storage with the Data Harbor, a groundbreaking platform that simplifies how organizations protect and manage their data. Calamu enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data with unrivaled security and resilience and dramatically simplifies regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu, visit www.calamu.com .

