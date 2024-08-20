Calamu Named Sample Vendor for Cyberstorage in Gartner® 2024 Hype Cycle™

CLINTON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calamu, a leader in cyber resilient data storage solutions, today announced its inclusion in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies under the cyberstorage category. This recognition affirms Calamu's commitment to redefining data security with its innovative product, the Data Harbor, specifically designed to absorb cyberattacks and ensure data remains secure and recoverable against even the most sophisticated threats.

The Gartner Hype Cycle for Storage Technologies provides an annual snapshot of the maturity, adoption, and application of technologies within the storage sector. Being named a Sample Vendor highlights Calamu's strategic role in advancing the cyberstorage field, which is defined as a proactive approach to defending storage systems and their data against cyberattacks through prevention, early detection, and attack blocking.

"Calamu being named by Gartner underscores our commitment to advancing cybersecurity by injecting intelligence and resilience into the storage architecture itself," said Paul Lewis, Calamu Founder & CEO. "Cyberstorage represents a critical evolution in how businesses protect vulnerable information systems. By eliminating attack vectors commonly exploited by threat actors, Calamu's Data Harbor platform continues to lead the way in this important category."

Calamu's cyberstorage technology neutralizes the impact of data breaches by slicing data across multiple secure locations and self-healing compromised data automatically. This approach ensures that even in the event of a breach, unauthorized access to meaningful data is virtually impossible, providing an unparalleled level of security. Additionally, the technology supports near-instant recovery and continuity of operations, minimizing downtime and disruption.

The inclusion by Gartner is a testament to Calamu's innovative approach and the company's role in shaping the future of cyberstorage capabilities.

"Calamu's approach to cyberstorage is truly transformative in the way it safeguards data," said Chris Hillock, Investor at Dell Technologies Capital and Calamu Board Director. "As cyber threats continue to evolve and become more sophisticated, having a solution that can absorb cyber attacks and counteract data exfiltration is exactly what businesses are looking for."

About Calamu

Calamu is a leader in cyber resilient data storage with the Data Harbor, a groundbreaking platform that redefines how organizations protect and manage their data. Calamu enables businesses to maintain complete ownership of their data with unrivaled security and resilience, and dramatically simplifies regulatory requirements around data privacy and protection. For more information on Calamu visit www.calamu.com .

