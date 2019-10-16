Calastone Appoints Dan Kramer as Vice Chairman to Lead American Expansion

LONDON, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calastone, the largest global funds network, today announces the appointment of Dan Kramer as Vice Chairman, to be based in the firm's New York office.

Kramer joins Calastone from BNY Mellon, where he held the position of EVP and Chief Client Experience Officer, managing all stages of customer experience across client service, insight and strategy. During this time, he was also a member of the CIBC Mellon Board. Prior to this, he spent eight years at JP Morgan Chase as Head of Fund Services.

Kramer will spearhead the firm's strategy for expansion across the Americas, leveraging his more than thirty years of experience and expertise in the asset management and asset servicing industries.

Earlier this year, Calastone introduced its blockchain-enabled Distributed Market Infrastructure, creating the world's largest financial community connected using distributed ledger technology.

Julien Hammerson, Calastone's Chief Executive Officer, comments:

"I am delighted to welcome Dan to Calastone's senior leadership team at a time when our business continues to grow from strength to strength. As a market leader we pride ourselves on bringing together the very best talent and experience in the industry and Dan's appointment is hugely additive, bringing significant expertise of the American funds sector."

"The Americas represent a significant growth opportunity for Calastone and Dan will be instrumental in directing our strategy for the region. Bringing our unique technology proposition to the Americas will mark a key inflection point for the ongoing success of our business worldwide."

Commenting on his appointment, Kramer adds:

"I'm very excited to be joining Calastone at such a pivotal stage in its development. Calastone's industry leading, innovative technology and first-class customer experience significantly reduces costs and generates better value for investors. This has been further enhanced by its blockchain-enabled Distributed Market Infrastructure (DMI)."

"In launching the DMI Calastone's technology has delivered a step-change for the global funds industry, which for the first time can benefit from greater market efficiency, friction-free trading and lower costs for all participants. This is a unique proposition which I know can add significant value to the American funds markets which is the natural next step for the company's growth."

In his earlier career Kramer was EVP of Institutional Equities at Thomson Reuters (previously Thomson Financial), Global COO of DWS Investments, Managing Director at Merrill Lynch and Executive Director at Morgan Stanley. Kramer plays an active part in promoting gender diversity in the industry. In recognition of his efforts and achievements, Kramer was awarded the 2018 Champion of Women in Business Award by The Financial Times.

About Calastone

Calastone is the largest global funds network, connecting the world's leading financial organisations.

Our mission is to help the asset management industry transform by creating innovative new ways to automate and digitalise the global investment funds marketplace, reducing frictional costs and lowering operational risk to the benefit of all. Through this, we generate the opportunity for the industry to deliver greater value back to the end investor.

Over 1,900 clients in 41 countries and territories benefit from Calastone's services, processing £180 billion of investment value each month.

Calastone is headquartered in London and has offices in Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, Sydney and New York.

