CalAtlantic Homes Announces Grand Opening Of Sterling At Terramor, Bringing Stunning New, Age-Exclusive Community To Temescal Valley, CA

"Sterling at Terramor is the first active adult community to debut in the Inland Empire since 2006, and it exceeds expectations," said Marty Langpap, Southern California Inland Division President for CalAtlantic Homes. "The comfortable luxury of these brand new home designs, the area's sweeping hillside views and Terramor's master-planned amenities are attracting homebuyers from Orange County, Los Angeles, San Diego and beyond."

Terramor offers four all new home designs ranging from 2,206 to 2,483 square feet, with three bedrooms and two to three baths. Home shoppers will have a choice of European-inspired Spanish, European Cottage or Andalusian exterior styles. Pricing begins in the low $520,000s.

Inviting, open concept interiors flow from spacious Great Rooms into center-island kitchens, and out to California Rooms that come standard in every Sterling floor plan. Together, these spaces create the perfect backdrop for hosting friends and family, and make it easy to embrace Southern California's coveted indoor-outdoor lifestyle. All homes at Sterling also feature a large owner's suite with a spa-inspired bath and an oversized, luxurious walk-in shower.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Riverside County, homes at Sterling feature large, picturesque windows to fill living spaces with natural light and capture the area's stunning landscape. Select homes offer expanded views and a second-level bonus room with a covered deck.

Life at Sterling incorporates a mix of age- and non-age-restricted neighborhoods, and a host of master-planned comforts set within a Mediterranean-style village. This includes the Terrace Club, designed exclusively for residents 55 and older, and The Veranda recreational center, open to all ages. Spanning six acres, the Terrace Club features a 20,000-square-foot clubhouse with fitness center, locker rooms and saunas, a multipurpose room and crafts room. Outdoor areas include a resort-style pool and hot tub, cabanas, bocce ball courts, tennis courts and pickleball courts, as well as gathering areas providing an outdoor fire place, pavilion with bar, cooking area and shaded seating. The Veranda includes a pool with sundecks, toddler pool, game area, barbeque stations, fire pit with outdoor seating, event space and a tot lot park. The entire Terramor community is connected via five miles of trails, paseos and community parks, offering yet another opportunity to soak in the area's stunning beauty.

Sterling at Terramor sits in a prime Riverside County location, minutes from community shopping, dining and entertainment, and with immediate access to Interstate 15, which connects residents to nearby Corona, California, and the many amenities of the larger, world-renowned Inland Empire market.

To learn more about Sterling at Terramor, please call (951) 532-8295 or visit the Sales Center at 24563 Crestly Drive, Temescal Valley, CA 92883. For more information, visit www.calatlantichomes.com.

About CalAtlantic Group, Inc.

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. (NYSE: CAA), one of the nation's largest and most respected homebuilders, offers well-crafted homes in thoughtfully designed communities that meet the desires of customers across the homebuilding spectrum, from entry level to luxury, in 43 Metropolitan Statistical Areas spanning 19 states. With a trusted reputation for quality craftsmanship, an outstanding customer experience and exceptional architectural design earned over its 50-year history, CalAtlantic Group, Inc. utilizes its over five decades of land acquisition, development and homebuilding expertise to acquire and build desirable communities in locations that meet the high expectations of the company's homebuyers. We invite you to learn more about us by visiting www.calatlantichomes.com.

Contact: Danielle Tocco

National Vice President, Communications

CalAtlantic Group, Inc.

Danielle.Tocco@calatl.com

Direct Line: 949.789.1633

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calatlantic-homes-announces-grand-opening-of-sterling-at-terramor-bringing-stunning-new-age-exclusive-community-to-temescal-valley-ca-300578533.html

SOURCE CalAtlantic Homes

