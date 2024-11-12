Calaxy's new 'Worlds' turn your group chats into group apps in a move that democratizes no-code app creation

Calaxy launches Worlds with early adopters Karate Combat and STEPN bringing their communities to the platform

The news coincides with the highly-anticipated rollout of support for the Solana network, expanding Calaxy's reach to a massive user base of hundreds of millions.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Calaxy , the leading decentralized social platform, today announced the launch of 'Worlds', a groundbreaking white-label solution that redefines how people connect and interact online. With Worlds, individuals and communities can now create their own personalized, installable mini-dApps on the home screen of their devices via unique URLs. By empowering individuals and communities to create personalized apps using Calaxy's underlying progressive web app (PWA) infrastructure, Calaxy removes the barriers to owning a part of the internet, eliminating reliance on Web2 social media giants.

'Worlds' is a collection of decentralized but interconnected online spaces where users can build their own digital identities and communities, connect with like-minded individuals, and engage in meaningful interactions. Unlike traditional social media platforms, Calaxy Worlds provides the benefits of decentralization, while challenging the dominance of Web2 social apps. Admins and community leaders can monetize their Worlds by offering unique experiences, virtual goods, and events, creating new opportunities for creators and businesses. Users also enjoy complete ownership and control over their data, community, privacy, and freedom on the censorship-proof platform.

With its user-first interface, Worlds is the ultimate super app, accessible to anyone who wants to build and participate in thriving digital communities. Additionally, Worlds offers an immersive experience where users can eliminate unwanted ads from their community's feeds.

Calaxy envisions countless use cases for Worlds – from content creators updating their loyal fanbases to artists regaining control of monetization and promotion, as well as memecoin communities, and small businesses. Beyond the commercial potential of Worlds, Calaxy's new platform also represents a fun new way for friends to take their group chats to the next level, incorporating custom features and adding new layers to their online interactions. Worlds seeks to bring back the elements that made early social media platforms fun and engaging, enabling users to break free from the chokehold of web2 social algorithms.

Early adopters of Worlds include Karate Combat and STEPN , two leading decentralized applications (dApps) creating their own immersive Worlds with Calaxy. "We are thrilled to unveil Worlds to empower individuals to finally take back control of their online experiences," said Solo Ceesay, co-founder and CEO of Calaxy. "We envision a future where internet communication is inclusive and no longer dominated by centralized platforms. By championing decentralized principles, we are empowering users to connect, create, and collaborate on their own terms." Spencer Dinwiddie, Executive Chair and co-founder of Calaxy added, "With Worlds, we're handing the microphone back to creators and communities. No more relying on algorithms or the whims of giant tech. This is about building a future where your online space is truly yours, a place to connect with passion and purpose. Worlds empowers anyone to become a mini-app mogul, shaping their own corner of the internet and fostering authentic connections."

Yawn Rong, Co-Founder at STEPN by FSL, said: In addition to the announcement of Worlds, Calaxy announced its integration with Solana , one of the fastest-growing blockchain networks. This launch significantly expands Calaxy's reach to a massive active user base, allowing users to utilize Calaxy's Worlds and create customizable communities. This strategic partnership provides Calaxy with the scalability and performance necessary to support its ambitious vision of a decentralized internet."

As part of the launch, Karate Combat will be streaming its next live event on November 14th through the new Karate Combat Social. Calaxy's Worlds platform is now available for users to explore, create and launch their own personalized spaces. For more information, please visit www.calaxy.com

Spencer Dinwiddie, Executive Chair & Co-Founder, and Solo Ceesay, Co-founder and CEO, of Calaxy, are both available for interview

About Calaxy Inc.

Calaxy is a decentralized social platform that empowers individuals and communities to create their own personalized online spaces, known as "Worlds." As an operating system of Web3, Calaxy offers unparalleled control, privacy, and ownership over digital experiences. Founded by NBA player Spencer Dinwiddie (Dallas Mavericks, LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets) and tech entrepreneur Solo Ceesay , Calaxy has quickly grown into a leading social platform in the Web3 ecosystem.

Calaxy's Worlds tool allows users to build and customize no-code apps, fostering deeper connections and engagement. Beyond social networking, the platform offers tools including a social wallet for interacting with digital assets, such as cryptocurrencies and NFTs. Calaxy's commitment to decentralization ensures that users have complete ownership and control over their data, unlike traditional centralized social media platforms. As the Web3 ecosystem evolves, Calaxy remains at the forefront of innovation, driving towards a more equitable and inclusive digital world. For more information please visit, www.calaxy.com

About STEPN

STEPN is Web3's leading lifestyle app with over 5.6 million registered users. By incentivizing exercise through rewards, the app requires users to purchase a virtual Sneaker NFT and earn rewards through walking, jogging, or running. Over the years, STEPN has partnered with prolific brands like Adidas, Atlético De Madrid, Steve Aoki, and ASICS.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world's premier full-contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine.

Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and its affiliates.

