Calbee Launches Almond Nut Chips

Straight from the San Joaquin Valley in California where the climate is ideal for growing, the high-quality almonds used in these one-of-a-kind nut chips are sourced from Naraghi Family Farms. With a history of producing the best and most delicious almonds for four generations, this family takes great care in giving back to the land with their modern, sustainable farming practices. These include the use of efficient irrigation, solar power, whole orchard recycling, composting, pest and weed management, and enhancing the habitat for pollinating bees.

"For the growing number of health-conscious consumers seeking an alternative to corn-based tortilla chips, our new San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips deliver," said Sandra Payer, Marketing Director with Calbee America, Inc. "Providing a plant-based and on-trend addition to the tortilla chip category, these appetizing almond nut chips are an ideal lunch companion, guilt-free snack, or dips' new best friend."

Sold in 5oz/4.5oz bags, the San Joaquin Almond Nut Chips are currently available for retailers nationwide to carry for an SRP of $4.99.

About Calbee America, Inc.

Creating products that benefit people's health has always been a goal of Calbee. Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee America, Inc. team has been passionate about making delicious snacks and using quality ingredients that bring a smile to your day. Their mantra is to "Harvest the Power of Nature," and this is demonstrated in the company's popular and nationally distributed line of Harvest Snaps Snack Crisps, Popper Duos and Crunchions. Calbee produces its products in Fairfield, CA, Madera, CA, and Senatobia, MS and is proud to be a pioneer in the plant-based snack category. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information.

SOURCE Calbee America, Inc.