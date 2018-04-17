Calcagni & Kanefsky Welcomes More Top Talent; Krzastek, Mullens, Shrekgast Join Deep Bench of Trial Attorneys

"As our firm grows, we continue attracting seasoned litigators with the exceptional talent needed to best serve clients with high-stakes matters," CK Senior Partner Thomas R. Calcagni stated. "Walter, Greg, and Kathy represent the very best of the legal profession and we're thrilled having them aboard."

Walter Krzastek, most recently a Partner with a preeminent national firm, focuses his practice on white collar criminal defense and complex commercial litigation. Krzastek defends clients facing allegations of healthcare fraud, off-label promotion, and antitrust violations, and he has substantial experience prosecuting and defending employment disputes, product liability claims, and intellectual property matters.

"As a trial-tested litigator, Walter has precisely the type of experience our clients value. His exceptional record of favorably resolving the most complicated white collar and commercial matters places him in the top tier of trial attorneys," Senior Partner Eric T. Kanefsky said.

"I've had the pleasure of working on matters alongside Tom, Eric, and their colleagues at CK for years, witnessing the rise of the trial boutique as one of the most successful of its kind," said Krzastek. "Now, as part of this special team, I'm looking forward to adding to the remarkable, client-driven service for which the firm has become known."

A former Hudson County Assistant Prosecutor, Greg Mullens joins CK's deep bench of former Federal and State Prosecutors, bringing his outstanding experience to bear in conducting sensitive internal investigations and defending clients facing criminal charges.

"I'm thrilled to be joining CK, where my prosecutorial background is a natural fit with the firm's focus on helping clients resolve the most complicated criminal and civil disputes," said Mullens.

CK also welcomes Kathleen Jackson Shrekgast, who joins the firm's management team as Of Counsel. A former litigator at premier international law firms in Chicago and Philadelphia, Shrekgast will focus on driving key initiatives including professional development and legal ethics.

Added Shrekgast: "CK is committed to the highest standards of practice. I'm delighted to be onboard and leading that effort."

