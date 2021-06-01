CalcGuard Technologies Announces the Formation of its Investment Management Advisory Council (IMAC)

CHICAGO, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalcGuard Technologies is announcing the formation of the Investment Management Advisory Council (IMAC), a core pillar of CalcGuard's governance structure. The IMAC will prioritize the platform roadmap and consortium effort to standardize trading data and address the costs and challenges of effective data governance.

The initial council members include:

Bill Baxter – Fidelity Investments

– Fidelity Investments John Bright – Fidelity Investments

– Fidelity Investments Enrico Cacciatore – Voya Investment Management

– Voya Investment Management Nathaniel Evarts – State Street Global Advisors

– State Street Global Advisors James Ho – Independent Member

– Independent Member Miles Huffman – The Vanguard Group

– The Vanguard Group Nancy Kwok – Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management

– Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Andy Lentz – Maverick Capital

– Maverick Capital Michael Lowery – Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

– Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Jason Siegendorf – Harris Associates

Tim Sargent, CEO of CalcGuard Technologies said "As an industry consortium, our success depends on the collective will and conviction of industry leaders. The strong industry response we have received from both the sell and buy side leadership, represented by the formation of the IMAC, significantly advances the effort towards its innovation goals."

CalcGuard's platform integrates advanced security and data management capabilities to deliver zero-trust data sharing for real-time data and analytics collaboration between investment managers, broker/dealers and the third parties that serve them. Data collaboration is critical for enabling multiple parties to share a single source of truth across the investment and trading decision processes rather than relying on extracts and summaries.

The IMAC will provide platform governance and focus on initial use cases which include implementation surveillance, decision optimization, business intelligence and compliance.

Enrico Cacciatore, Chair of the IMAC said "Data rests at the core of everything we do. The potential for innovation opportunities lies at the source for trade data. Providing a platform for the investment management community to rally around and collectively advance their data and analytics aspirations holds unlimited potential. I look forward to serving as chair of the IMAC and pursuing this important innovation initiative."



