CalChamber's Adam Regele Launches Regele Consulting to Guide Businesses Through California's Complex Policy Landscape

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Regele, Esq., former Vice President of Advocacy & Strategic Partnerships at the California Chamber of Commerce (CalChamber), today announced the launch of Regele Consulting, a strategic advocacy, regulatory, and government affairs firm focused on helping companies and trade associations navigate California's evolving policy environment.

Regele Consulting will advise clients across high-impact issue areas, including extended producer responsibility, packaging and recycling policy, waste and chemicals of emerging concern, housing, goods movement, climate change, labor law, and agricultural policy. With more than a decade of experience at the intersection of law, regulation, and public policy, Regele is widely recognized as a leading expert on implementing California's circular economy and product regulation laws.

"California's regulatory landscape is constantly shifting, and businesses need practical, credible guidance to stay compliant while advancing their goals," said Adam Regele, founder of Regele Consulting. "Our firm brings first-hand experience shaping statewide policy and translating complex mandates into viable strategies for our clients."

Ben Golombek, Executive Vice President and Chief of Staff for Policy at the California Chamber of Commerce, praised Regele's leadership and impact:

"I feel fortunate to have worked alongside Adam these last four years. His expertise, work ethic, and strategic thinking are exceptional. While we'll miss him at CalChamber, we know he's not going far and will continue to do great things for California employers. As great a colleague as he's been, he's an even better person, husband, and father. Cheers to all the continued success — Adam is a rockstar."

About Adam Regele

Adam Regele previously served as Vice President of Advocacy & Strategic Partnerships at CalChamber, where he expanded relationships with businesses and associations statewide amid increased regulatory activity. He led negotiations on landmark legislation, including SB 54 (circular economy and extended producer responsibility), and contributed extensively to CalChamber's environmental, housing, and product regulation policy portfolio.

Regele holds a J.D. from UC Hastings College of the Law (now the University of California College of the Law, San Francisco) and a B.S. in Environmental Science from the University of California, Berkeley. He began his career in environmental and land use law, advising public and private clients on compliance with CEQA, CERCLA, and RCRA, among other frameworks.

About Regele Consulting

Regele Consulting provides strategic advocacy, regulatory counsel, and government affairs support to companies operating in California. The firm specializes in extended producer responsibility, packaging and recycling, waste and chemicals of emerging concern, housing, climate policy, and agricultural issues.

