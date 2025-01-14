CalciMedica Announces Appointment of Dr. Alan Glicklich to Board of Directors

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced the appointment of Alan Glicklich, M.D. to the Company's Board of Directors effective on January 15, 2025. Dr. Glicklich has more than 20 years of experience in the biotechnology industry and currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Nuvig Therapeutics.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alan to our Board and excited to benefit from his extensive clinical development experience and impressive track record working with biotech and pharma companies, specifically in the inflammatory and immunologic disease spaces," said Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CalciMedica. "As we progress Auxora towards a Phase 3 trial in acute pancreatitis and look ahead to data from our KOURAGE trial in acute kidney injury, Alan's perspective will be extremely valuable to CalciMedica."

In his position at Nuvig Therapeutics, a company pursuing multiple inflammatory autoimmune diseases, Dr. Glicklich is currently leading a clinical team planning to initiate multiple Phase 2 trials. Prior to Nuvig, Dr. Glicklich was Chief Medical Officer of Chinook Therapeutics, where he was responsible for the clinical development, clinical operations, medical affairs, biometrics, regulatory, and pharmacovigilance teams. While at Chinook, he designed and operationalized a successful Phase 3 registrational study for atrasentan in IgA nephropathy as well as multiple earlier phase studies across rare chronic kidney disease indications. Before that, Dr. Glicklich was Chief Medical Officer at Bird Rock Bio, where he focused on monoclonal antibody development for inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Prior to Bird Rock, he was Vice President of Clinical Development at Arena Pharmaceuticals, where he designed and operationalized two Phase 2 programs in pulmonary arterial hypertension and ulcerative colitis. Dr. Glicklich has also held positions at BMS, Sanofi-Aventis, and Regeneron. Dr. Glicklich holds an M.D. from the University of Wisconsin and an M.B.A. from the Emory University-Goizueta School of Business, as well as a B.A. in Biology from the University of Chicago.

"I am impressed by the data from the multiple Phase 2 clinical trials with CalciMedica's drug, Auxora, which has shown a variety of benefits, including a substantial reduction in organ failure, in acute inflammatory diseases. These benefits are important to patients in CalciMedica's lead indications of acute pancreatitis and acute kidney injury, in which organ failure is a significant cause of mortality and morbidity, no disease-modifying therapies are available, and the standard of care is inadequate. I look forward to working with the team at CalciMedica to bring these much-needed therapies to patients," said Dr. Glicklich.

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™ has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica has announced data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066) in patients with acute pancreatitis (AP) and accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS). The Company has also completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA – NCT04345614) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797) in patients with acute kidney disease (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA – NCT04195347) in pediatric patients with asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT) with data expected in 2025. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

