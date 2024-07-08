CalciMedica Announces Presentations at Two Upcoming Healthcare Investment Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium ("CRAC") channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at two upcoming healthcare investment conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual Kidney Virtual Conference on Monday, July 15, 2024 , at 11:00am ET / 8:00am PT

, at / JonesTrading Healthcare Seaside Summit on Monday, July 15, 2024 , at 1:15pm ET / 10:15am PT

Live webcasts of both presentations can be accessed in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at https://ir.calcimedica.com/. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™ has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica has announced topline data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066) in AP with SIRS and completed a Phase 2b trial (called CARDEA –NCT04345614) in COVID pneumonia patients, continues to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 AIPT study (called CRSPA – NCT04195347), with data expected in 2025, and has initiated its Phase 2 study (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797) in AKI with associated AHRF with data expected in 2025. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

CalciMedica Contact:

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

Sarah Sutton/Kevin Murphy

[email protected]

(212) 600-1902

SOURCE CalciMedica, Inc.