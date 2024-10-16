CalciMedica Announces Upcoming Late-Breaker Plenary Presentation at the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting

LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced the acceptance of a late-breaking abstract for a plenary presentation by Prof. Robert Sutton from the University of Liverpool and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the upcoming American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting being held October 28-30 in Philadelphia, PA and virtually. Prof. Sutton is the chair of the Steering Committee for the CARPO acute pancreatitis (AP) with accompanying systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) clinical trial.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presenter: Prof. Robert Sutton, B.A. (Hons), M.B., B.S., D.Phil., FRCS, University of Liverpool and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Session Title: Simultaneous Plenary Session 4A

Session Date and Time: Wednesday, October 30, 10:00-10:15 a.m. ET

Location: Grand Ballroom

Abstract #: 64

Abstract Authors: Prof. Robert Sutton, B.A. (Hons), M.B., B.S., D.Phil., FRCS, Liverpool Pancreatitis Research Group, Institute of Systems, Molecular and Integrative Biology, University of Liverpool and Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust; Pramod K. Garg, M.D., D.M., Department of Gastroenterology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences; Bechien Wu, M.D., MPH, Division of Gastroenterology, Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center; Sudarshan Hebbar, M.D., CalciMedica, Inc.; W. Frank Peacock, M.D., FACEP, FACC, FESC, Department of Emergency Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine; Timothy B. Gardner, M.D., M.S., FACG, Section of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Department of Medicine, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™ has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica has announced topline data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066) in patients with AP with SIRS and completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA – NCT04345614) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797) in patients with AKI with associated AHRF with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA – NCT04195347) in patients with AIPT with data expected in 2025. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

