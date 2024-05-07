CalciMedica Announces Upcoming Presentation at Digestive Disease Week 2024

Collaborators from Cedars-Sinai to present human proteomics data supporting the potential benefits of Auxora™ in severe acute pancreatitis (AP)

LA JOLLA, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation by a collaborator from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2024 being held May 18-21 in Washington, DC and virtually.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Serum Proteomics Reveals That the Orai1 Inhibitor Auxora May Provide Benefits in Severe Acute Pancreatitis Similar to Those Seen in COVID-19 Pneumonia

Presenter: Richard T. Waldron, Ph.D., Cedars-Sinai

Session Date and Time: Saturday, May 18, 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET

Session Title: Clinical Acute Pancreatitis: Management

Poster #: Sa1468

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™, a proprietary, intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor, has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica is currently conducting a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066) for AP with SIRS, with topline data expected in the second quarter of 2024, as well as supporting the ongoing Phase 1/2 AIPT study (called CRSPA – NCT04195347), with data expected in 2025. CalciMedica plans to initiate patient enrollment in its Phase 2 study (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797) in AKI with associated AHRF in the second quarter of 2024 with data expected in 2025. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

About DDW

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 18-21, 2024. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, CalciMedica's ongoing and planned clinical trials and the timing, design, expected patient enrollment thereof and the expected timing for the release of data from those trials, including its Phase 2b CARPO trial of Auxora for AP with accompanying SIRS, its ongoing Phase 1/2 CRSPA trial of Auxora in pediatric patients with AIPT, and its planned Phase 2 KOURAGE trial of Auxora in AKI with associated AHRF; the potential benefits of Auxora for the treatment of AP, AKI and AIPT; and the potential of CalciMedica's proprietary technology to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases. These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CalciMedica's expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances.] Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in CalciMedica's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and elsewhere in CalciMedica's subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K filed with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can be accessed on CalciMedica's web page at ir.calcimedica.com/financials-filings/sec-filings. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date hereof, and CalciMedica undertakes no obligation to update them after this date, except as required by law.

