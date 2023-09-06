CalciMedica Announces Upcoming Presentations and Events in September

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica Inc. ("CalciMedica") (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced that Rachel Leheny, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.2:00 p.m. ET/ 10:30 a.m.11 a.m. PT.

The Company will also be hosting a virtual Acute Pancreatitis Clinical Experts Event on Thursday, September 21, 2023, from 10:30 a.m.12 p.m. ET/ 7:30 a.m.9 a.m. PT featuring Joseph Miller, M.D., Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine at Henry Ford Health and Michigan State University and Associate Director of Emergency Care Research at Henry Ford Health, and Georgios Papachristou, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Medicine, Floyd Beman Endowed Chair in Gastroenterology and division director for Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at The Ohio State University College of Medicine.

Webcast Information
Live webcasts of both events, as well as registration for the clinical experts event, can be accessed in the "Upcoming Events" section of CalciMedica's IR website at https://ir.calcimedica.com/. A replay of the Acute Pancreatitis Clinical Experts Event will be available for one year following the completion of the event, and a replay of the conference presentation will be available for 90 days.

About CalciMedica
CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels designed to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™, a proprietary, intravenous-formulated CRAC channel inhibitor, has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. Auxora is in development for AP with SIRS and AIPT. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

CalciMedica Contact:

Investors and Media
Argot Partners
Sarah Sutton/Kevin Murphy
[email protected]
(212) 600-1902

