CalciMedica Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Stephen Bardin as Chief Financial Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CalciMedica, Inc. (CalciMedica or the Company) (Nasdaq: CALC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channel inhibition therapies for acute and chronic inflammatory and immunologic illnesses, today announced the appointment of Stephen Bardin as Chief Financial Officer and the planned departure of Daniel Geffken, Interim Chief Financial Officer upon filing the Company's third quarter financial statements. Mr. Bardin brings extensive capital raising, corporate development, and strategic finance expertise to CalciMedica, having most recently served as CFO of atai Life Sciences.

"We are delighted to bring Stephen on board. He is a skilled and experienced biotechnology executive who will be invaluable to CalciMedica as we advance our clinical-stage pipeline," said Rachel Leheny Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of CalciMedica. "Stephen has been advising us on various strategic matters for several months and, most recently, was critical in executing our successful public financing last week. We look forward to his many future contributions as he now joins us full-time."

"CalciMedica has made impressive recent progress, delivering compelling clinical data for large and underserved patient populations," said Mr. Bardin. "The CARPO Phase 2b data in patients with acute pancreatitis announced last month is promising and provides an optimistic readthrough to KOURAGE, CalciMedica's Phase 2 trial in acute kidney injury, which is expected to read out next year. I look forward to working more closely with the team as we advance AKI in the clinic and prepare for a Phase 3 program in AP."

Mr. Bardin most recently served as CFO of atai Life Sciences where he played a key role in the company's investor relations, business development, capital allocation, and financial operations activities. Prior to that, Mr. Bardin spent nearly three years at BridgeBio Pharma, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline of development programs, where he oversaw a broad range of finance activities and helped raise over $2B through a variety of financing transactions. Prior to that, Mr. Bardin held positions focused on finance, operations, and corporate development at Myovant Sciences, Inc., a subsidiary of Roivant at the time. He began his career advising life sciences companies at the Boston Consulting Group. Mr. Bardin holds an M.B.A. from the Stanford Graduate School of Business and graduated summa cum laude from Duke University with a B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel CRAC channel inhibition therapies for inflammatory and immunologic diseases. CalciMedica's proprietary technology targets the inhibition of CRAC channels to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury, with the potential to provide therapeutic benefits in life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases for which there are currently no approved therapies. CalciMedica's lead product candidate Auxora™ has demonstrated positive and consistent clinical results in multiple completed efficacy clinical trials. CalciMedica has announced data for a Phase 2b trial (called CARPO – NCT04681066) in patients with acute pancreatitis (AP) with systemic inflammatory response syndrome (SIRS) and completed a Phase 2 trial (called CARDEA – NCT04345614) in patients with COVID pneumonia. The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial (called KOURAGE – NCT06374797) in patients with acute kidney injury (AKI) with associated acute hypoxemic respiratory failure (AHRF) with data expected in 2025 and continuing to support the ongoing Phase 1/2 trial (called CRSPA – NCT04195347) in patients with asparaginase-induced pancreatic toxicity (AIPT) with data expected in 2025. CalciMedica was founded by scientists from Torrey Pines Therapeutics and the Harvard CBR Institute for Biomedical Research, and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA. For more information, please visit www.calcimedica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for CalciMedica, including statements about CalciMedica's business strategy; the potential benefits of Auxora for the treatment of AP, AKI and AIPT; expected timing for the release of data from its clinical trials; the potential of CalciMedica's proprietary technology to provide therapeutic benefits in other life-threatening inflammatory and immunologic diseases; and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: economic, business, competitive, and/or regulatory factors affecting the business of CalciMedica generally. Additional risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements are included under the caption "Risk Factors" in CalciMedica's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 and other filings CalciMedica makes with the SEC from time to time and available at www.sec.gov. These documents can also be accessed on CalciMedica's web page at ir.calcimedica.com/financials-filings/sec-filings. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. CalciMedica undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

CalciMedica Contact:

Investors and Media

Argot Partners

Sarah Sutton/Kevin Murphy

[email protected]

(212) 600-1902

SOURCE CalciMedica, Inc.